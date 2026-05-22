BTS Comeback Tour: ARIRANG Hitches Biggest Tour of Their Career

The world tour features an immersive 360-degree stage design, placing fans at the centre of the experience while expanding overall stadium capacity.

BTS members RM and V salute after being discharged from a mandatory military service in Korea in 2022. All seven members of the band are currently on their highly anticipated comeback tour , bringing their ARIRANG show to It will be their first major performances Down Under since their Wings Tour in 2017.

ARIRANG, the highly anticipated fifth studio album from the trailblazing K-pop group, serves as their first major group release since their break, paying tribute to the folk song of the same name recorded in 1896. The Asia and Australia dates are part of what is already shaping up to be the largest global K-pop tour of all time and the biggest tour of BTS’ career.

The tour features an immersive 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, placing fans at the centre of the experience. The long-awaited 2026–2027 return is currently underway in North America, with massive global outings spanning 34 regions and 85 shows worldwide. Featuring first-time performances in multiple cities, the tour marks a landmark new chapter for the band and their global fanbase





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BTS Tour ARIRANG Fifth Studio Album Comeback Tour Impressive Stage Design First K-Pop Tour Of Its Kind

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