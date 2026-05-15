Budget Controversies and First Home Buyer Impact

The government's Home Guarantee Scheme in October last year spurred an influx of first homebuyers, but they may now face the repercussions of upcoming taxation changes.

The government's policy of pulling the trigger on a home guarantee scheme three months early last October has sparked controversies and policy changes. The scheme incentivizes first homebuyers to purchase with a 5 percent deposit, avoiding lenders' mortgage insurance.

However, this decision is in contrast to the taxation changes coming up next year, which could potentially punish homebuyers. The scheme's means test and cap on numbers were abolished, making every first homebuyer eligible. Another contentious factor is the dramatic increase in the allowable purchase price and an influx of first-time buyers, which contributed to an increase in property prices for homes below the price cap





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Home Guarantee Scheme First Homebuyers Budget Controversy Taxation Changes Property Price Decoupling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Government's Budget Ignites Debate on Economic Changes and Nostalgic Era for John HowardThe Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's budget was a tentative attempt to transition from the nostalgia-laden ' Investor Society' era to a 'new' one, aiming to mitigate intergenerational wealth inequality by adjusting negative gearing and capital gains tax rules.

Read more »

Princess Astrid Of Norway Rushed To Hospital After Celebration; Royal Family Stirred By ControversiesPrincess Astrid of Norway, the sister of King Harald V, has been taken to the hospital's emergency room by ambulance soon after participating in an official celebration. Just hours earlier, she attended the 100th anniversary celebration of the Blindern and Vinderen Sanitetsforening, an organisation dedicated to enhancing women's health and living conditions. The Norwegian Royal Family, including Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been under the spotlight for various controversies, with the final court verdict set for June 15th.

Read more »

England Men's Cricket Team Appoints First Australian Selector, First Female Coach, and New-Look SquadThe appointment of Marcus North as the first Australian selector, the first female coach Sarah Taylor, and a new-look team for the post-Ashes Test recovery has made it a landmark day for England's men's cricket team.

Read more »

Spit, vomit and a banned baby: Cannes controversiesFor every standing ovation there’s a riotous backlash – the film festival’s history is littered with boos, protests, furious rows and career-defining disasters

Read more »