Budget's Far From Perfect, But It Gets On With Doing What Needs To Be Done

The budget, while not perfect, is praised for its focus on addressing pressing issues such as the budget deficit and wasteful spending. However, there are criticisms regarding the timing of tax cuts and the potential impact on intergenerational fairness.

The budget’s far from perfect, of course. We’re talking about politicians, after all. But it’s good because it gets on with doing what needs to be done - not something you can say about every budget.

You were hoping there might be a big tax cut? Sorry, your timing’s out. The first rule of budgets is that they follow a cycle. If the budget comes before an election, guess what?

It’s about time we had a tax cut. But if the budget comes after an election, it’s time for some spring cleaning. Get the budget deficit heading down, not up. Stop that wasteful spending over there.

End that special tax break you’re giving someone who doesn’t particularly need it





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Budget Politicians Tax Cuts Wasteful Spending National Disability Insurance Scheme Tax Breaks Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Home Prices Young People Anthony Albanese Jim Chalmers Tim Wilson

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