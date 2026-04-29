Budget Set to Favor Fossil Fuels Despite Public Support for Levy and Tax Reform

The upcoming Australian federal budget is expected to prioritize the interests of fossil fuel industries, rejecting proposals for a gas export levy and fuel tax credit reform despite strong public support and potential revenue benefits. Prime Minister Albanese has signaled a commitment to protecting existing gas contracts, prioritizing industry relationships over potential revenue and climate action.

The upcoming Australia n federal budget is poised to favor fossil fuel industries, despite significant public support for measures that would increase revenue from gas exports and reform fuel tax credit s.

While a global push towards transitioning away from fossil fuels gains momentum – exemplified by France’s ambitious targets to eliminate coal by 2027, oil dependency by 2045, and fossil gas by 2050 – the Australian government appears to be taking a different approach. Two key proposals, a 25% levy on gas exports and an overhaul of the fuel tax credit scheme, have gained traction but are likely to be rejected in the budget, bowing to pressure from gas and mining interests.

The campaign for a 25% gas export levy is backed by a substantial majority of Australian voters, with 57% in favor and only 12% opposed. This support transcends party lines, including Labor and Coalition voters, and is particularly strong among older demographics. Proponents argue that Australian resources belong to the people and the nation should benefit more from their export, rather than allowing fossil fuel companies to reap billions in profits.

Despite this public backing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has firmly stated that the budget will not undermine existing gas export contracts, a move interpreted as a political reassurance to the industry. While Treasury officials have clarified that a 25% tax wouldn’t necessarily violate existing contracts – the cost would be absorbed by producers – Albanese’s message prioritizes maintaining relationships with countries reliant on Australian fossil fuels.

This stance avoids direct answers regarding potential future taxes or windfall profit levies, leaving room for possible changes after 2030 when many current contracts expire, but effectively protects the industry in the short term. The second proposal, reforming the fuel tax credit scheme, aims to address a significant subsidy provided to large mining companies. Currently, these companies receive a full rebate on the diesel excise, totaling $3 billion annually, while households and small businesses bear the full cost.

Fortescue, Andrew Forrest’s company, has surprisingly joined the call for reform, advocating for a cap of $50 million per company per year and redirecting savings towards emission reduction or general revenue. Support for this change also comes from influential voices like the ACTU and the Climate Change Authority chair.

However, the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East and subsequent rise in diesel prices have effectively stalled any progress on this front. The government’s reluctance to pursue these measures highlights a prioritization of industry interests and existing commitments over potential revenue gains, climate action, and public sentiment. The budget’s likely outcome underscores a continued implicit subsidy for fossil fuel companies, despite growing global pressure to transition towards sustainable energy sources and address the climate crisis.

The lack of discussion surrounding reducing fossil fuel usage further emphasizes this trend, signaling a divergence from international efforts to phase out these fuels





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