The National Biosecurity Committee rejected buffel grass as a national priority, favoring cattle producers over environmentalists who warn of severe ecosystem damage.

The National Biosecurity Committee has officially declined to list buffel grass as a weed of national significance following intense lobbying from the cattle sector and divergent views among environmental stakeholders. This decision prevents the implementation of a unified national strategy to control the fast-spreading invasive species, allowing individual jurisdictions to manage the threat on their own terms. The ruling was communicated to stakeholders on Friday afternoon, marking a pivotal moment in the long-standing debate between agricultural production and ecological preservation.

Decision Rationale and Industry Relief

The National Biosecurity Committee cited a lack of national consensus due to conflicting stakeholder interests and existing control measures in various jurisdictions as the primary reason for rejecting the listing. The committee acknowledged that buffel grass presents a unique complexity because it serves as a highly valued pasture asset for livestock while simultaneously causing significant harm in conservation areas. This dual nature prevented the committee from reaching a unanimous agreement on prioritizing the weed at a federal level.

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Romy Carey, chief executive of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association, welcomed the decision as a major victory for pastoralists who rely on the grass for animal feed. She stated that the cattle industry across Australia depends heavily on this species to sustain livestock, particularly during drought periods. Carey emphasized that the looming threat of a national weed declaration would have negatively impacted the industry, and she expressed relief that this risk has been removed for now.

Historical Context and Environmental Risks

Buffel grass was originally introduced to Australia by Afghan cameleers and was intentionally spread in the 1960s to control soil erosion and provide fodder for cattle. Today, the drought-resistant species is present across much of the continent and was recently declared a weed in the Northern Territory in 2024. While it supports agricultural production, the grass is a major fire-fueling species that destroys animal habitats and chokes out native plants, leading to long-term ecological degradation.

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Environmental groups and Indigenous land managers have voiced deep concern over the decision, arguing that it prioritizes short-term agricultural interests over long-term environmental sustainability. The Invasive Species Council described the outcome as a failure of the biosecurity system, where vested interests in agriculture were allowed to take precedence over the protection of natural ecosystems. Critics argue that the lack of a national listing undermines coordinated efforts to mitigate the spread of this aggressive invasive species.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Fallout

Taigen Ryan of the Invasive Species Council criticized the decision as unsurprising given the intense lobbying from the agricultural sector, comparing it to opposition faced from other powerful industries like mining or pharmaceuticals. She argued that the listing would have facilitated national coordination without removing the grass's utility for pastoralists, but the current path leaves the country vulnerable to uncoordinated responses. Ryan called on federal leaders to conduct a broader inquiry into the impacts of buffel grass on ecosystems, cultural sites, health, and infrastructure.

Garth Forrester, an Indigenous land manager with the Central Land Council, highlighted the specific threats buffel grass poses to culture, health, and local infrastructure. He warned that without a coordinated national approach, limited resources intended for community support on Indigenous lands will be diverted to weed control efforts. Forrester stressed that the plant poses a direct threat to people's homes and cultural heritage, demanding greater transparency regarding how the decision was overturned.

Future Implications for Management

The rejection of the national listing means that control measures will continue to be managed at the state and territory levels, leading to a fragmented approach to biosecurity. The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association indicated that while the immediate threat is over, they recognize the need for ongoing discussions and action where environmental risks are identified. The industry maintains that it is actively engaged in these discussions to balance production needs with environmental responsibilities.

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Environmental advocates are now pushing for a federal inquiry to address what they view as an inadequate national response to the growing crisis. Taigen Ryan urged the government to focus on leaving a positive legacy for future generations rather than being influenced by short-term election cycles. The situation remains fluid, with significant disagreement between the cattle industry, which views buffel as a production asset, and environmental groups, which see it as an existential threat to biodiversity.