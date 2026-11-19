Jordan Brunoli, bassist of Australian band Bugs, has died at 31 after an 18-month battle with stage-four colorectal cancer. He spent his final year urging young Australians to advocate for their health.

Jordan Brunoli, the bassist of Australian band Bugs, has died at the age of 31 after an 18-month battle with stage-four colo rectal cancer. He died on Wednesday night surrounded by family and friends in Brisbane.

The Brisbane musician first shared his diagnosis with stage-four cancer in June 2025 after undergoing surgery to remove tumours from his bowel and lymph nodes. His announcement devastated fans and the music community, prompting an outpouring of support. In August 2026, Brunoli shared an update on the band's Instagram saying that after 14 months of chemotherapy drugs, none of the treatments had been able to stop the cancer from spreading.

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He said he was now entering the final chapter of my life. The musician was given a prognosis of three to four months in June, after discovering he had a mutation that causes rapid growth of tumours. At the time, Brunoli revealed he had been told by his oncologist that he was entering his final few months of life. I have just accepted what is going to happen, and there is nothing that can change, he said.

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Bugs Band History and Head Noise Album

Brunoli joined Bugs in 2015, initially a solo project of singer-songwriter Connor Brooker, alongside drummer Brock Weston. The band's single Seriously reached 194 in the Triple J Hottest 200 in 2019, and their Like A Version cover of Mallrat's Charlie reached 91 on the Hottest 100 in 2020. After initially taking a break from making music, Brunoli continued to work on Bugs's fourth album, Head Noise, released on 28 August.

Head Noise means so much to me, he wrote on Instagram before its launch. We have worked on it for the last two years, through the good and the bad. We kept recording when I was recovering from surgery, sick from chemo, even when I had neuropathy so bad I could not feel the guitar I was playing. Bugs played two sold-out album launch shows at Brisbane's Crowbar in September.

The band met twice a week for rehearsals ahead of the shows to make the most of their time together. It is generally talking shit for like an hour or two, and then we get around to rehearsing, Brunoli said. Speaking to the Guardian in September, Brunoli said he had been off chemotherapy for many weeks. I am technically getting sicker and sicker, but I am feeling better and better, he said.

He also said he wanted to continue to play guitar as much as my fingers will allow. In Brunoli's Instagram post in August he said he was forever grateful to his bandmates, singer Connor Brooker and drummer Brock Weston. Looking back on all the things we have gone through together, it is pretty remarkable, Weston told Guardian Australia. Spending that much time with your two best friends, it is pretty incredible, honestly.

Music Community Rally and Fundraising Efforts

Australia's music community rallied round the musician during his chemotherapy treatment last year. A GoFundMe page was set up by Bugs that raised more than 100,000 dollars in its first month, and a sold-out fundraising concert was held at Brisbane's Tivoli in 2025 featuring artists DZ Deathrays, Beddy Rays and Hope D. Jordan has spent over a decade selflessly giving his energy to our band Bugs, and through that effort has made a profoundly positive impact on the lives of many, wrote the band in 2025.

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He has always done this from a place of generosity and love; his primary motivation being connecting with people via music and performing. Brunoli used the last year of his life to urge young Australians to advocate for their health. Bowel cancer is the deadliest cancer for young Australians, with the risk of being diagnosed under the age of 40 doubling since the year 2000.

Advocating for Health and Bowel Cancer Awareness

While Brunoli had symptoms of colorectal cancer, he said his concerns were initially dismissed by a doctor because he was so young. Do not be tough. You are not impressing anyone, he told Hack. Advocate for yourself with the doctor and if they do not give you what you want, go see a new doctor.

Brunoli recently told Hack he had received messages from young Australians who had heard his story and been diagnosed with colorectal cancer early enough to have it treated successfully. In one of his final interviews, flanked by his bandmates and partner, Brunoli paid tribute to his loved ones. If I did not have Brock, Connor and my partner, G, keeping me grounded every day, I would not be anywhere near as comfortable as I am right now, he said.

He also acknowledged Bugs fans, who he said had made his life incredibly rich. We love you so much, he said.