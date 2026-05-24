Building a Better Narrative: Aboriginal Voices Shape Understanding of Colonial Milestones

An innovative exhibition honors Aboriginal voices and aims to foster a more inclusive understanding of Australia's colonial history, as they contribute to creating a more accurate narrative, ensuring authentic representation, and preventing misconceptions.

Menang elder Carol Pettersen maintains a strong connection to country as she reflects on Aboriginal history and the significant role Aboriginal voices play in shaping an accurate understanding of Australia's colonial milestones .

Thanks to an innovative exhibition, a sense of unity will continue to grow despite the past's inherent lack of representation. The exhibition showcases six oral histories from Indigenous elders, combining them with AI-powered modelling of pre-colonial Albany. The exhibition serves as an ode to past generations and a love letter to Aboriginal elders. Contesting for State Librarian Catherine Clark, the project is a significant opportunity to deepen records and ensure they are genuinely representative.

The exhibition highlights the gap in historical collecting and the importance of collecting Aboriginal voices to create a more inclusive narrative. The exhibition also fosters community engagement through dialogue and collaboration, filling in gaps in the historical record and bringing together members of the community. Kinjarling Djinnang Ngalak | Country Sees Us, the innovative exhibition, is on display at the State Library until April 4, 2027





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Colonialism Colonial Milestones Historical Understanding Aboriginal Voices Inclusion Representation Understanding

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