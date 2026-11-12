Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills at Least Two, Injures 19 Including 7 Children

A 1930 four-unit apartment building in Flatbush collapsed into an adjoining construction site, killing at least two people and leaving 19 known victims. Rescue teams continue searching the rubble for possible survivors and the cause remains under investigation.

A three-storey apartment building in Brooklyn collapsed into an adjoining construction site on Wednesday afternoon, killing at least two people and injuring many more, New York City officials said.

Brooklyn Building Collapse Injures Many

The four-unit building, which dates from 1930, fell at about 4pm local time in the Flatbush area, tumbling into a neighbouring construction site where excavation work was under way. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at least two people were killed. He said more than 10 others were taken to local hospitals with a combination of critical and non-life-threatening injuries. City Fire Department Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said the overall number of known victims stood at 19 people, seven of them children.

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She declined to say whether the two dead were children or adults. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries, Bonsignore said. The cause of the collapse remained under investigation, said John Esposito, the city fire department chief. Officials said it was not immediately known how many people were at home when the building collapsed, and they did not say how many workers were on the construction site at the time.

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Rescue Teams Search Building Ruins

A firefighting crew that happened to be in the neighbourhood was on the scene within a minute of the collapse. Authorities said the crew helped pull the first victims from the debris. Local television news footage showed rescue workers with search dogs combing through the building's ruins, removing debris in buckets, seeking any signs of people who may have been trapped in voids beneath the rubble.

New York television station WABC-TV reported that at least four survivors were pulled from the wreckage about 2 to 2 and a half hours after the collapse. The survivors included a pregnant woman, the station reported. Esposito said it would take rescue teams several days for the entire site to be searched for all potential victims. He added that officials did not know how many people were missing overall.

The fire department initially said four people were critically injured and six more sustained minor injuries. That was before the first two survivors to be rescued were pulled from the debris.

Officials Confirm Deaths and Injuries

First responders remained at the scene in Brooklyn, where the rescue operation continued into the evening. Officials briefed reporters at an evening press conference, where Mamdani confirmed the deaths and the hospitalisations. He said the injured were taken to local hospitals with a mix of critical and non-life-threatening conditions. Bonsignore provided the overall victim count of 19, including seven children.

She said a firefighter had minor injuries. She did not say whether the two dead were children or adults. The building was a four-unit apartment structure from 1930. It collapsed and fell into the adjacent construction site where excavation work was taking place.

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The cause of the collapse was under investigation by city authorities, and Esposito said the investigation was ongoing. Officials did not immediately know how many residents were inside the building at the time of the collapse. They also did not say how many construction workers were on the site. A firefighting crew was already in the neighbourhood and arrived within a minute, helping pull the first victims from the debris, authorities said.

Survivors Pulled From Wreckage Hours Later

Rescue workers used search dogs and removed debris in buckets as they looked for trapped people. Television footage showed the operation in the building's ruins. WABC-TV reported that at least four survivors were pulled from the wreckage about two to two and a half hours after the collapse, including a pregnant woman. Esposito said the entire site would take several days to be searched for all potential victims.

He said: We do not know how many people are missing overall. The fire department initially reported four critical injuries and six minor injuries. That initial count came before the first two survivors were rescued from the debris. The collapse drew an urgent response from fire crews and other first responders.

They worked through the evening to find anyone still trapped in the rubble. Officials said the number of people at home when the building fell was not immediately known. The number of workers at the construction site was also not immediately known.