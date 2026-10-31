Bulk Billing GP Practices More Than Double Under $8.5 Billion Labor Push

More than 4,000 GP practices now fully bulk bill all patients, up from 2,300 a year ago, as Labor's $8.5 billion bulk billing investment shows early results.

More than 4,000 general practices across Australia are now fully Medicare bulk billing practices, up from 2,300 12 months ago, according to data released by the Health Minister to 7NEWS. The figures offer an early verdict on the Albanese Government's 2025 election commitment to invest $8.5 billion to grow the number of bulk billing GP practices to 4,800 by 2030.

The number of fully bulk billing practices has more than doubled in South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and the ACT. More than 97 per cent of Australians now live within 20 minutes' drive of a general practice that bulk bills all patients.

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Bulk Billing Practice Growth Accelerates

Health Minister Mark Butler said Australian patients are paying less for their GP visits, with one in two general practices across the nation now committed to bulk billing all patients. He said bulk billing is now an attractive option for doctors and practice managers for the first time in many years.

Butler said strengthening Medicare and delivering free visits to the doctor had only happened due to the Albanese Labor Government's investments. The biggest jump has been in rural areas, where the percentage of bulk billing practices lifted by 27 per cent to 59 per cent. Remote areas continue to have the highest proportion of bulk billing clinics at 77 per cent.

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By state and territory, Victoria rose to 55 per cent from 32 per cent, South Australia to 43 per cent from 19 per cent, Tasmania to 47 per cent from 17 per cent, and the ACT to 21 per cent from 10 per cent.

Patients and Doctors Report Benefits

Ballarat resident Brendan Johnson, 50, said he cannot afford the additional cost of using a GP who does not bulk bill. He said that after mixed experiences previously, he recently moved into an area with a bulk billing doctor, which has made a huge difference.

Johnson said he has a strong relationship with a fully bulk billing GP, does not have to endure discomfort and pain, and is able to discuss his needs and seek treatment when he needs it. Dr Nadeem Khaja, who runs a surgery in Glenbrook, said the Bulk Billing Practice Incentive Program has reduced the financial burden of accessing healthcare.

Dr Khaja said the program has been a significant and positive development for GPs and their patients. From the perspective of GPs, he said it has helped improve the delivery of healthcare by reducing the administrative burden associated with collecting payments from patients. He said it has freed up GPs and their administrative staff from the additional responsibility of managing patient payments, allowing them to focus more time and resources on providing quality healthcare services.

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Background to the Bulk Billing Investment

The data comes as the government tracks progress against its 2025 election commitment to expand bulk billing through an $8.5 billion investment. The target is to see the number of bulk billed GP practices grow to 4,800 by 2030.

The figures show that the number of fully bulk billing practices has more than doubled in several states and territories within 12 months, with rural areas recording the largest percentage increase. Remote areas remain the highest proportion of bulk billing clinics in the country.

The release of the data follows the government's broader push to strengthen Medicare and reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients. The Health Minister said the investments have delivered free visits to the doctor and made bulk billing an attractive option for practices.