Bull and Donkey Same-Sex Bond Challenges Evolutionary Norms

A new Current Biology study details the unique same-sex relationship between a bull and a donkey in Ethiopia, offering new insights into animal behavior and evolutionary biology.

A groundbreaking study published in the journal Current Biology documents an unprecedented same-sex relationship between Achille, a bull, and Patroclo, a male donkey, on an Ethiopia n plateau. Researchers observed the pair engaging in repeated penetrative sexual acts and displaying mutual affection, challenging traditional assumptions about animal sexual behavior. The animals, named after the Greek mythological figures Achille s and Patroclus, provide a rare glimpse into cross-species bonding that defies conventional reproductive explanations.

Observations Of Cross-Species Bonding

Scientists initially spotted Achille and Patroclo while conducting separate research on gelada monkeys in Ethiopia. Intrigued by their interaction, the researchers focused their attention on the pair and recorded fifty-one mounting attempts over a four-day period. Thirty-four of these attempts involved actual penetration, with Patroclo actively presenting his hindquarters and initiating contact. Unlike other male donkeys that Achille approached, Patroclo did not attempt to avoid him, indicating a clear preference and willingness to engage.

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The bond between Achille and Patroclo extended beyond mere sexual activity. After mounting, the two animals frequently licked and rubbed against each other, behaviors that suggest the acts serve to strengthen their social tie. This reciprocal affection distinguishes their relationship from many other observed instances of animal sexual behavior, which may be driven by dominance, mistaken identity, or lack of partners. The duration of this relationship remains unknown due to the short observation window, but its intensity is undeniable.

Challenging Evolutionary Assumptions

Same-sex sexual behavior has been documented in more than one thousand five hundred animal species, including two hundred sixty-one mammalian species according to a 2023 study. This behavior is often associated with social species and plays a role in maintaining relationships and managing conflict. For instance, bonobos use frequent sexual interactions, including female-female genital rubbing, to build affiliation and reduce social tension. Male bottlenose dolphins also mount one another in cooperative groups, while female Japanese macaques form temporary partnerships involving repeated mounting.

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However, sexual behavior between different species is significantly rarer. While male and female Japanese macaques have been observed mounting sika deer, these encounters lack the reciprocal interest and affection seen in Achille and Patroclo. Evolutionary biologists have long puzzled over why animals would expend energy on sexual acts that cannot produce offspring. Traditional explanations suggested mistaken identity, absence of opposite-sex partners, or indiscriminate behavior with nearby individuals.

Queer Perspectives In Science

A provocative 2019 paper challenged the assumption that different-sex sexual behavior is the evolutionary default. Researchers proposed that early sexually reproducing ancestors may have been indiscriminate about partner sex, with the ability to distinguish and prefer opposite sexes evolving later. This framework aligns with queer perspectives that encourage scientists to examine how human assumptions about sex and gender influence scientific inquiry. It urges researchers to take the diversity of animal sexual behavior seriously without labeling animals with human identities like gay or bisexual.

Observing same-sex sexual behavior does not establish a fixed sexual orientation in animals. Instead, it highlights the functional roles such behavior can play in social structures. The authors of the new study suggest that the interactions between Achille and Patroclo likely help maintain their social relationship. They also acknowledge the potential reproductive costs associated with dedicating time and energy to non-reproductive acts. This study enriches our understanding of evolutionary biology by showcasing how queer perspectives can reveal new insights into natural behaviors.