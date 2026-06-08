Bulldogs Duo Crichton and Kiraz Declared Fit for Eels Clash Amid Origin Push

Stephen Crichton and Jacob Kiraz have been cleared to play for Canterbury against Parramatta, boosting their State of Origin selection hopes. The Bulldogs make several changes with Connor Tracey at fullback.

Stephen Crichton and Jacob Kiraz have been declared fit to play for the Canterbury Bulldogs in their crucial NRL clash against the Parramatta Eels, a decision that could significantly impact their State of Origin aspirations.

The duo, both key figures for the Bulldogs, were initially in doubt but have been passed fit after late fitness tests. Crichton and Kiraz will take the field, with Kiraz moving to the wing to accommodate Connor Tracey at fullback. This reshuffle also sees Jethro Rinakama on the bench and Bailey Heyward starting at hooker in place of Kurt Mann.

The changes highlight the Bulldogs' commitment to fielding their strongest lineup as they push for a finals berth and individual players vie for Origin selection. Crichton, a seasoned Origin representative for New South Wales, and Kiraz, who has been in outstanding form, will be eager to impress Blues selectors who are expected to announce their Game II squad shortly after this match.

Their fitness is a major boost for the Bulldogs, who have struggled with consistency this season but remain in contention for a top-eight spot. The Bulldogs will need to overcome a determined Parramatta side that has shown flashes of brilliance despite a disappointing season. The Eels, led by Clint Gutherson and Mitchell Moses, will be looking to spoil Canterbury's momentum.

Early in the game, Bulldogs lock forward suffered a hip pointer issue, forcing a reshuffle with Curran moving to lock and Salmon shifting from second row. Despite this setback, Canterbury showed attacking flair with Galvin forcing a drop-out via a clever grubber kick, though he later threw a wild pass behind his backline that went over the sideline. King made a powerful run to put the Bulldogs on the attack, and Xerri nearly sliced through the defense before being contained.

However, a Xerri error on halfway gifted Parramatta the first scoring opportunity of the match. The game has been tight, with both sides trading sets without any sustained pressure, setting the stage for a tense finish. NRL journalist Nick Campton noted that he initially favored Parramatta for the upset but changed his pick to the Bulldogs after the fitness news on Crichton and Kiraz. Their presence, combined with recent improvements, has shifted the odds in Canterbury's favor.

Earlier, Queensland announced their Game II side with several changes and at least one debutant, adding to the intrigue surrounding the Origin selections. The New South Wales team will be named after this match, and the performances of Crichton and Kiraz could be decisive factors. Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo will hope his team can build on their recent form, which has seen them win three of their last five games.

The addition of Crichton and Kiraz provides a significant lift in both attack and defense, with Crichton's leadership and Kiraz's speed and power crucial against a Parramatta side that has struggled to contain dynamic backlines. As the game progresses, every tackle and run will be scrutinized by Blues selectors, making this match a high-stakes audition for the Origin arena.

For the Bulldogs, a victory could propel them into the top eight, while a loss would leave them fighting to stay relevant in the finals race





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NRL Canterbury Bulldogs State Of Origin Stephen Crichton Jacob Kiraz

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