Bulldogs' Epic Comeback Victory Over Hawks

The Bulldogs pulled off an epic comeback victory at the MCG, sinking the Hawks who led by as much as 29 points early in the third quarter. The result lifted the Bulldogs into fifth spot, just two points behind the third-placed Hawks.

The Bulldogs pulled off an epic comeback victory at the MCG on Friday night to sink the Hawks , who led by as much as 29 points early in the third quarter.

The result lifted the Bulldogs (8-5) into fifth spot, just two points behind the third-placed Hawks (8-4-1). Marcus Bontempelli Bontempelli (23 disposals, two goals) starred alongside fellow midfielders Ryley Sanders (23 touches) and Ed Richards (28), while Tim English was influential in the ruck. Sellwood, who was tormented by Nick Watson (11 touches, three goals) in the first half, fought back to blunt his opponent after the main break.

The Bulldogs kicked five goals to one for the third quarter, with English and Bontempelli influential as the Dogs took control of the clearance game and trimmed the margin to eight points by the last change. English, Bontempelli and Aaron Naughton kicked goals in the final quarter to give the Dogs a lead they refused to relinquish in the desperate late stages.

The Hawks had further chances but were ultimately left ruing their inaccuracy after kicking 1.11 in the second half. A disgruntled Hawthorn fan allegedly heckled Sellwood just before the Bulldogs players left the field, but Sellwood took it in stride, saying he wasn't happy with it but the fan 'cowered a bit pretty quickly'





7NewsAustralia / 🏆 11. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bulldogs Hawks AFL Comeback Victory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zak Butters' Free‑Agency Future: Richmond Leads With Cash, Bulldogs and Geelong Offer Home‑State AppealA detailed look at the clubs courting Port Adelaide midfield star Zak Butters, examining the financial offers, draft implications and personal factors influencing his decision to return to Victoria.

Read more »

Mitchell Warns of Short-Term Focus for Hawthorn Ahead of Western Bulldogs ClashSam Mitchell has urged Hawthorn to focus on the short-term ahead of a challenging match against Western Bulldogs, led by Marcus Bontempelli.

Read more »

Hawks Face Tough Test from Resurgent BulldogsSam Mitchell warns of the need for a sharp focus at Hawthorn ahead of a test from Marcus Bontempelli and the Western Bulldogs.

Read more »

Bulldogs face injury setbacks ahead of clash with Hawks, Weightman returns after 637 daysThe Western Bulldogs deal with concussion and injury concerns, including Lachie McNeil and Marcus Bontempelli, while Cody Weightman returns from a long-term knee injury as they prepare to face Hawthorn in a crucial AFL match.

Read more »