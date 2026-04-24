Bulldogs Face Challenges After Consecutive Losses, Galvin's Role Under Scrutiny

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have slipped out of the top eight following losses to Parramatta and Brisbane, raising questions about their premiership chances. Focus remains on the development of young halfback Toby Galvin and the team's defensive consistency.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs are facing a challenging period after a promising start to the season. Following a significant victory over the Penrith Panthers, a game widely considered the highlight of young halfback Toby Galvin ’s career thus far, the Bulldogs have experienced consecutive losses against the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos , resulting in their fall from the top eight.

These defeats have raised questions about their premiership aspirations, despite Galvin consistently demonstrating his talent and potential. Galvin’s performance against Brisbane on Friday night exemplified his strengths and areas for development. He relentlessly challenged the Broncos’ defensive line, making 12 line engagements and taking on the bulk of the kicking duties with 322 metres gained, significantly more than his halves partner Matt Burton’s 21 metres.

However, there are moments where the weight of responsibility appears excessive for the 20-year-old, who is still navigating the complexities of the NRL. Coach Cameron Ciraldo swiftly dismissed suggestions that Galvin might be better suited to the five-eighth position, referencing the recent positive perception of his performance just two weeks prior. Ciraldo emphasized the importance of learning from experienced players and highlighted that Galvin is still in the process of gaining valuable experience.

Despite occasional errors in judgment, Galvin is widely regarded as a key long-term asset for the Bulldogs, regardless of his specific position on the field. Ciraldo expressed disappointment with certain aspects of the team’s performance against Brisbane, acknowledging a strong start but lamenting their inability to capitalize on opportunities. He noted the Broncos’ efficiency in converting their chances, quickly establishing a 12-0 lead.

While praising the Broncos’ defensive scrambling and acknowledging some clunkiness within his own team, Ciraldo pinpointed defensive lapses as the primary issue. He clarified that the defensive struggles weren’t indicative of a systemic breakdown or a lack of effort, but rather individual errors at critical moments, particularly against Brisbane’s potent attacking players like Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam, and Kotoni Staggs.

Ciraldo also sought clarification from the NRL regarding a penalty that resulted in Harry Hayes being sent to the sin bin for a trip on Adam Reynolds, noting inconsistencies in the officiating of escorts throughout the game. He intends to address these concerns with the NRL during the week. The Bulldogs will need to address these issues quickly to regain their momentum and solidify their position in the competitive NRL landscape.

The team’s ability to learn from these setbacks and refine their defensive strategies will be crucial for their success in the remainder of the season





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