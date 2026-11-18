Chris Gould was helped from the crowd at Belmore Oval during the memorial for Paul Langmack. The tribute honored the late rugby league figure who died from a heart attack.

Chris Gould, the general manager of football for the Canterbury Bulldogs and a Nine commentator, required medical assistance during a public memorial service for rugby league legend Paul Langmack. The incident occurred at Belmore Oval on Wednesday as hundreds of family members, friends, and former teammates gathered to honor the late back-rower. Gould was visibly affected by the conditions and was helped out of the audience and ushered up the tunnel by staff.

The event was initially paused by racing journalist Richard Callander, who stopped his speech to allow time for Gould to receive the necessary aid. Bulldogs chairman Adam Driussi addressed the crowd directly, explaining that Gould had been affected by the heat. Driussi stated that the medical team simply needed to get some water and sugar into him to stabilize his condition. The interruption highlighted the intense atmosphere and respect within the rugby league community during the tribute.

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The Circumstances Of The Collapse

Reports indicate that Gould seemingly fell ill during the service at the famous suburban ground where Langmack played most of his career. The Bulldogs later released an update confirming that Gould was okay and in good spirits. The club stated that he was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure following the incident. This precautionary action ensured that the respected football executive received full medical attention despite the rapid response by on-site personnel.

The incident served as a stark reminder of the physical demands of public appearances, especially in outdoor settings. Gould was one of several prominent rugby league personalities to pay tribute to Langmack, whose death due to a heart attack earlier this month shook the community. The event brought together a significant number of league luminaries who had known and worked with the deceased over many decades.

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Tributes To A Resilient Legend

During the ceremony, Gould described Langmack as a man who flourished in rugby league due to his toughness, fitness, and tenacity. He noted that Langmack packed one hundred years of life into his time on this earth. Gould shared personal anecdotes, stating that Langmack was always laughing the most, even at things that were not funny. He emphasized that if Langmack said something, it had to be funny, which contributed to his infectious sense of humor.

Langmack played three hundred fourteen premiership games for Canterbury, Western Suburbs, and the Sydney Roosters. He was an integral part of the Bulldogs premiership teams in 1984, 1985, and 1988, often referred to as the Dogs of War era. His career also included four State of Origin matches for New South Wales and ten tour matches for Australia on the 1986 Kangaroo Tour of England and France.

Post-Playing Community Impact

After retiring from playing, Langmack remained a relentless force for good in the rugby league community. He served as an assistant coach at the Wests Tigers and South Sydney before taking on the Rabbitohs head coaching job in 2003 and 2004. In his later years, he worked as a community and welfare officer for the New South Wales Rugby League. He was a driving force behind the Changing Rooms program, which aimed to reach out to kids who had gone through tough upbringings.

Former Bulldogs chairman Ray Dibb recalled how Langmack once proposed a business scheme to get schoolchildren to eat more melons. Langmack believed in their health benefits and planned to get the government to fund the program through schools. Dibb noted that Langmack taught young people about resilience and self-belief. He highlighted that Langmack worked tirelessly to connect ex-players who had fallen on hard times using a social media tool.

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The Final Lap And Guard Of Honour

A hearse carrying Langmack's coffin drove onto Belmore Oval for one final lap. He was given a guard of honour by current Bulldogs first grade players and junior squad members during this procession. Langmack's sister Di and son Alex insisted that the ceremony be a celebration of his life rather than a traditional memorial. This request shaped the tone of the event, focusing on joy and remembrance rather than solely on grief.

Former Bulldogs greats such as Josh Reynolds, David Gillespie, Terry Lamb, Michael Ennis, and Dr George Peponis were among the throngs of ex-Canterbury players who turned out. League luminaries such as Andrew Johns, Peter Wynn, Steve Roach, Laurie Daley, Brad Fittler, Greg Alexander, Warren Ryan, and Michael Hagan were also in attendance. The audience heard stories about his never-ending stream of racing tips, business ideas, and how he gave everyone at the New South Wales Rugby League a nickname.

As the ceremony concluded, Langmack's coffin was carried off the field through a guard of honour made up of his former teammates. The procession was accompanied by the John Paul Young song Yesterday's Hero. This final tribute encapsulated the respect and admiration felt by the rugby league community for a man who touched the lives of more than five thousand boys and girls aged eleven and above through his community work.