Bulldogs' New Signing Lachlan Galvin Booed as West Tigers Secure 22‑16 Win at CommBank Stadium

A hostile crowd at CommBank Stadium turned on Canterbury's recent recruit Lachlan Galvin as the West Tigers broke a three‑game losing streak with a 22‑16 victory, highlighting the Bulldogs' poor form since Galvin's arrival.

In a bruising encounter at Sydney's CommBank Stadium, the New South Wales Rugby League 's Canterbury Bulldogs suffered a 22-16 defeat at the hands of their fierce rivals, the West Tigers .

The match, played before a crowd of 17,505, was notable not only for its intensity on the field but also for the vocal hostility directed at one of the Bulldogs' new signings, 20‑year‑old play‑maker Lachlan Galvin. From the opening kickoff, Galvin faced a relentless barrage of boos and jeers that grew louder each time he touched the ball.

The animus seemed to peak when the Tigers' stand‑off, Jarome Luai, sidestepped through the middle of the Bulldogs' defence and finished with a soaring try, prompting the most vocal sections of the crowd to unleash a chorus of disapproval aimed squarely at Galvin. Galvin's move to Canterbury last season was framed as a bid for greater development after a perceived stall under former coach Benji Marshall.

However, his arrival has coincided with a downturn in the Bulldogs' fortunes. Since the start of the 2026 campaign, the club has recorded a win‑rate of just 38 per cent, posting a 4‑8 win‑loss record and managing only a single triumph in their last six outings, a stretch that includes the recent loss to the Tigers. The Tigers, on the other hand, broke a three‑match losing streak with a confident first‑half display that saw them surge to a 16‑6 lead.

The resurgence was sparked by the return of veteran hooker Api Koroisau and the dynamic play of fullback Jahream Bula, who together orchestrated a rapid series of scores. Early on, left‑winger Jeral Skelton capitalised on a well‑executed set piece to cross the line after just four minutes. Shortly thereafter, right‑winger Faaletino Tavana gathered a high‑bomb from Jock Madden and grounded it for another try.

Bula added a third score after an incisive off‑load from Kai Pearce‑Paul, extending the Tigers' buffer before the halftime whistle. In the second half, the Bulldogs attempted a comeback, with Galvin delivering a perfectly placed grubber that allowed winger Enari Tuala to sprint through and reduce the deficit to six points.

The pivotal moment arrived with just over 25 minutes remaining, when Canterbury utility Josh Curran appeared to level the match after racing 40 metres and grounding a charge‑down of a Luai clearance kick. However, video review confirmed minimal contact between Curran and Luai's legs, leading officials to overturn the try and award a penalty to the Tigers. Luai responded with a deft grubber that was pounced on by Skelton, who reclaimed the lead with a swift try.

Although Madden missed the subsequent conversion, he added a three‑point penalty goal to give the Tigers a 12‑point cushion with 20 minutes to play. Near the close, Galvin was credited with a try in the 70th minute, but the Tigers' defence held firm. In the dying seconds, Luai stripped the ball from Sitili Tupouniua, effectively sealing a hard‑earned victory for the West Tigers and confirming the Bulldogs' ongoing struggles under their new recruitment strategy





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