Bulldogs' Revival: How Arthur Laundy's Friendship and Strategic Moves Transformed Canterbury

From Wooden Spoon to Finals Contenders: The Canterbury Bulldogs' transformation, fueled by Arthur Laundy's support, strategic appointments, and a renewed focus on player development, has seen the club rise from the bottom of the NRL to become a finals force.

Arthur Laundy , a lifelong Balmain supporter, initially got involved with the Canterbury Bulldogs primarily to assist his long-time friend Dean Pay . Laundy's involvement began in mid-2020, a time when the club faced significant challenges. The Bulldogs, often referred to as the “Family Club,” were plagued by internal conflicts, languishing near the bottom of the National Rugby League ( NRL ) standings, and struggling to attract major sponsors.

For Laundy, a pub baron with a substantial business empire, becoming a sponsor was a gesture of support for Pay, who had been a friend since the 1980s. Laundy acknowledged Pay's efforts, but emphasized the urgent need for player recruitment. The early stages of Laundy's involvement were marked by a period of struggle for the Bulldogs. The club finished the 2020 season in 15th place, and the following year, under new coach Trent Barrett, they claimed the wooden spoon. By May 2022, Barrett's tenure had also ended. This period was a stark contrast to the current state of the club. The Bulldogs have experienced a remarkable resurgence, culminating in their upcoming finals match against Penrith. This finals appearance, the second consecutive under coach Cameron Ciraldo, is a testament to the club's turnaround. The match is expected to draw a large crowd of predominantly Bulldogs fans to Accor Stadium. The club has witnessed significant growth, including a doubling of membership, game-day attendance, and corporate partnership numbers in just four years. Aaron Warburton, the Canterbury chief executive, highlighted the club's transformation, emphasizing the importance of the right personnel, a clear strategic plan, and relentless execution. The club’s upward trajectory is further demonstrated by their recent top-four finish, the acquisition of talented young player Lachlan Galvin, and the long-term commitment of key leaders such as Ciraldo, captain Stephen Crichton, and general manager of football Phil Gould. The club’s pathways system, previously neglected, is now developing young talents like Mitchell Woods. This success is reflected in Canterbury being crowned NSW club champions in 2023 and 2024. The team's forward pack will be strengthened by the addition of Leo Thompson ahead of the 2026 season. Laundy recalls two pivotal meetings that catalyzed this transformation, both held in pubs, reflecting his background as a publican. The first meeting, held at Percy’s in North Sydney in 2020, involved discussions with Phil Gould about a potential return to Belmore. Laundy’s entry into the conversation marked a turning point. Laundy recalls that the club's goal was not to be at the bottom of the table, as they were at the time. The other key appointment was that of Ciraldo. Laundy facilitated meetings, including one at The Red Lion Hotel in Rozelle. Laundy arranged the meeting between Gould and Ciraldo, who worked together at Penrith. The team has made several significant signings, and their progress includes Crichton, Matt Burton, Viliame Kikau, and Jaeman Salmon. The Bulldogs will face their former club, Penrith, in the upcoming match. Despite the successes, the Bulldogs have faced recent challenges, losing four of their past five games, sparking discussion about player utilization in the closing stages of the season





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canterbury Bulldogs Arthur Laundy NRL Dean Pay Cameron Ciraldo Phil Gould

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREAKING: Roosters announce historic Radley sanction after text message scandalNRL:The NRL 360 crew look at the massive task ahead of the Bulldogs in order to knock out four time premiers Penrith, with Braith Anasta believing the revamped Canterbury team can in fact get the job done.

Read more »

Raider’s four-peat as Souths, Dogs stars clean up: Every NRL club’s Player of the YearNRL:The NRL 360 crew look at the massive task ahead of the Bulldogs in order to knock out four time premiers Penrith, with Braith Anasta believing the revamped Canterbury team can in fact get the job done.

Read more »

Paul Alamoti joined Penrith after being unwanted by Bulldogs. He says it was a ‘blessing’The winger was a rising star at Canterbury before a surprise departure at the end of 2023. On Sunday, he can end his former club’s season.

Read more »

‘Killer’ and the jaw-breaker: Meet the bench enforcers of BelmoreWith matching hair and a taste for mayhem, the Bulldogs are at their most dangerous when they turn to their bench.

Read more »

‘They could turn’: Great’s big Galvin warning as final disaster set to trigger Dogs ‘uproar’NRL: The NRL 360 panel discuss if the Tigers will get the last laugh if the Bulldogs are eliminated this weekend.

Read more »

Crichton fails in bid to make miracle return for Bulldogs as Ciraldo takes swipe at mediaStephen Crichton has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s blockbuster clash with Penrith. But his coach had other things on his mind on Saturday.

Read more »