Bulldogs' season in crisis as defensive collapse exposes flaws in attack and trust issues

The Bulldogs' season has been in crisis, with their attack and defense both struggling. The team's defensive collapse has exposed the flaws in their attack, which has been criticized for its lack of points scored. Coach Ciraldo acknowledged the pain but pointed to 'soft decisions' and a lack of trust as the reasons for the team's downfall. He also praised his forward pack's effort but acknowledged the team's defensive collapse. The Bulldogs' defensive plan, built on relentless line speed, was exposed by the Dolphins' speed and composure, leading to a series of breakdowns and a 14-point loss.

The Bulldogs ' season has been hanging by a thread, with the team struggling to find their footing after a 44-12 loss. Coach Ciraldo acknowledged the pain but pointed to 'soft decisions' and a lack of trust as the reasons for the team's downfall.

He also praised his forward pack's effort but acknowledged the team's defensive collapse. The Bulldogs' defensive plan, built on relentless line speed, was exposed by the Dolphins' speed and composure, leading to a series of breakdowns and a 14-point loss





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Bulldogs Season Collapse Attack Defense Trust Momentum Confidence Plan Speed Line Speed Pass Frustration Pressure Confidence Momentum Attack Defense Trust Plan Speed Line Speed Pass Frustration Pressure

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