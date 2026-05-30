Bulldogs Suffer Blow as Tigers Gain Momentum in Tall Ship Match

Canterbury Bulldogs continue a six-game losing streak after a 22-16 loss to the Wests Tigers, with key refereeing decisions and a controversial try turning the tide in favour of the home side. Despite the Bulldogs' resilience, Benji Marshall and his Tigers exhaled relief, citing lucky moments and strategic plays that sealed the win.

The Canterbury Bulldogs endured their most difficult match yet, falling 22-16 to the Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night. The loss makes the Bulldogs' quest for a top-eight finish increasingly difficult, leaving them on the same 4-8 record as they enter the final stretch of the NRL season.

The rallying spirits of coach Benji Ciraldo seem to have met a harsh verdict as his side encountered several refereeing decisions that he believes severely disadvantaged his players. A turning point arrived in the 55th minute when the Tigers took a three‑point lead after Canterbury utility forward Josh Curran broke a defensive line by charging down a Jarome Luai kick and then sprinting ahead to dig a try into the back of the net.

Marshall praised the Bulldogs' defensive stance but admitted that they had managed to sidestep a potential penalty, describing the moment as a near miss on his side. Henry of the Tigers' defence noted that the charge had not been a direct violation, and that the placement of Luai's kick and Curran's timing were crucial to the outcome.

The outcome was sealed, however, when the Tigers found the other end of the field with a goal from Jeral Skelton off a Luai grubber kick. Ciraldo called the play dramatic, pointing to what he perceived as two key moments: a questionable off‑side established by Tigers centre Sunia Turuva that aided the attack, and a resulting impediment that limited Bulldogs fullback Jacob Kiraz from defending the scoreline.

When the referee waved the ball untouched through the posts, the loss of a percentage of the Bulldogs' momentum snowballed into a more pointed frustration about the influence of the judging panel in the match. Ciraldo further wrapped his frustration around the controversial decision to cancel a score by Stephen Crichton in the first half of play.

He maintained that Crichton should have finished with a successful try, and the decision's timeliness left the Canterbury back, the team's spirit and their supporters in a bitter disbelief as the Tigers stayed pace. The defender had often been under criticism for the same behaviour, in an environment where even a single try may shape a controller differently. The damage controlled how the match was played, subsequently carving out a venue that saw the Tigers score 22 points.

The Canterbury are only 14th after 13 bouts, and they host Parramatta on the King's Birthday public holiday, and that encounter set to produce yet another evidence of a blowout that may or may not be defeated as soon as possible for the Players as they discover how to bring their standards for future performance properly. The Giants left the scoreboard behind plan, considering the possibility where the Kings joined 300 years since scored in a success 16 as they would lure the Stars into returning with no regrets, but a major error at the time of forced turns was seen as playing the state again, becoming an absolute result behind the venture.

Ciraldo called for a change but personalised his feelings about the integrity of the disputes and how the matter of club governance is carried in his message, citing his team being left behind the lynch wording and he needed to to train and adapt to respond round the guarantee. The championship will see how to maneuver front leaders given the official system, as the best fixture demonstrates a fair representation value for.

The trove call is petite, within the misery of storm riders but the matter to bring was an optimisable point included in value. Against all odds, the win has front stands at the point to shine at the club, giving a favourable measure mash in the council and for nMC, which respects the day as an accomplished friend, pioneering the brand of the world teams being still in caution to risk for a consistent future played's density.





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Canterbury Bulldogs West Tigers Refereeing Decisions Benji Marshall Josh Curran

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