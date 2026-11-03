Bundaberg AI Gaming Workshop Empowers Regional Youth

A new Bundaberg workshop uses AI to let children aged 8-13 create video games without coding. Organizers aim to build a local gaming hub for regional career opportunities.

Children as young as eight have utilized Artificial Intelligence to create their own video games in a Bundaberg program that emphasizes creativity over technical coding skills. Organizers hope to establish a game development hub so regional youth do not need to leave their hometown to work in the industry.

Last month, about 20 young people participated in games development workshops where they produced racing, quest, and trivia games using AI tools.

AI Removes Coding Barriers for Kids

Also read Craig Silvey Sentenced to Seven Months Jail for Child Exploitation Material

Participants used 3D printing to produce a console and learned how to wire a controller before brainstorming their game ideas and instructing the AI. Bailey Francois, 13, explained that AI converted her spoken prompts into text, making her ideas come to life. The process allows children to speak to the technology, which filters through hesitations to capture the core substance of their imagination.

Organizers Aim for Regional Game Hub

The workshops were the brainchild of Bundaberg creative David Quarrell and game development expert Don Meadows. Mr. Quarrell initiated the idea after his 16-year-old son Oscar, who cannot read or write, successfully used voice prompts to create content. The program removes inhibitors like understanding code, allowing imagination to be captured directly through speech.

Global Industry Supports Local Efforts

Advertisement

Queensland University of Technology senior lecturer Cody Phillips noted the Australian industry generated about $600 million in revenue each year. Dr. Phillips stated that Australia is punching above its weight in global industry presence and emphasized that local games industries need more people participating. He described initiatives like this workshop as extremely worthwhile for supporting young people.

Future Plans for Regional Gaming Economy

Mr. Meadows grew up in Bundaberg but moved overseas to pursue his passion for game development. He expressed a strong desire to return and start an industry in his hometown to benefit the community. The organizers dream of creating a games industry in Bundaberg that can take the region into the future without requiring youth to migrate.

Youth Participants Report High Satisfaction

Luke Wogandt rated the workshop 10/10, noting that many people are building and creating games without formal employment in the games industry. Alekai Sprague found it wonderful to see his imagination come to life with simple AI assistance. Chase McGibbon, nine, said everyone's games were fun and different, showing him how much AI can do without learning to code.