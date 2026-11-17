Bunnings will cut 350 local technology jobs and move the work offshore through a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services, as the Wesfarmers-owned retailer continues an AI-led overhaul.

Bunnings will cut 350 local jobs in a push to move technology roles offshore as the hardware giant continues its artificial intelligence -led overhaul in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

Bunnings Partners With Tata For Job Cuts

The Wesfarmers-owned retailer revealed the job cuts on Tuesday when it announced it had entered into a partnership with Mumbai-headquartered Tata Consultancy Services. The partnership will see about 230 permanent tech employees made redundant and about 120 contractor engagements wound up. These changes reflect the way customers are choosing to shop and the increasingly competitive retail environment, the company said. It noted its investments in an AI-powered shopping agent named Buddy backed by Google Gemini Enterprise.

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Affected staff are expected to continue in their roles until Christmas, with the changes occurring in the new year. The jobs performed by the 350 Australian-based staff will now be done by an unspecified number of workers in Tata teams based in India and the Philippines. A core technology team, with about 500 workers, will continue to be based in Australia. Bunnings employs more than 50,000 people in Australia.

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Mike Schneider, Bunnings Managing Director, said the job cuts were a necessary but important change. The reality is that we are in a daily sprint to keep up with what our customers want and need, now and into the future, he said. We need a technology model and partner that keeps pace with our customers so that we can continue to deliver the service, value and helpful advice people expect from us.

Schneider added that the company would be managing these changes with care and respect, including through redundancy packages, career transition, redeployment wherever possible and wellbeing support. Bunnings announcement is the latest in a wave of recent job cuts across corporate Australia. Last week, Qantas said it would axe 850 jobs and offshore roles mostly to India as part of a deal with Accenture that it said was crucial to modernise in response to pressure from AI.

Tech Firms Join Wave Of Corporate Cuts

Meanwhile, tech giant Canva announced 1271 redundancies earlier this month, while earlier in the year, Atlassian cut 1600 jobs and WiseTech Global slashed 2000. The big four banks have also swung the axe on large chunks of their workforces this year, with Commonwealth Bank sacking about 1000 staff, according to the Finance Sector Union, while Westpac has cut almost 300 jobs since the beginning of last month.

In October, NAB announced it would slash 2500 jobs, while ANZ has announced it will cut 3500 employees and another 1000 contractors. Also on Tuesday, Nine Entertainment, publisher of this masthead, announced an as yet undisclosed number of job cuts as it seeks to make 20 million dollars in cost savings from its broadcast division.