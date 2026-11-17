Bupa email instructed GPs to boost billing for chronic condition management plans. Health experts warn corporate clinics may prioritize profits over patient care.

A health insurance giant has sparked outrage after an internal email instructed General Practitioners to increase revenue by billing extra Medicare items. The communication, sent in June to doctors at a specific clinic, explicitly encouraged staff to book more costly chronic condition management plans. This move highlights growing tensions between corporate healthcare operators and medical professionals regarding patient care priorities.

Revenue Pressure Through CCMP Billings

The Department of Health stated it is spending $147 million over four years to review the industry and improve compliance. This oversight comes as the federal government spends nearly $1.3 billion a year on chronic care plans out of the $35 billion Medicare budget. The emails revealed that practice managers were tasked with ensuring an uptick in billings for Health Assessment plans.

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Bupa advised doctors to increase bookings for these expensive assessments, which cost $160.60 compared to $87.10 for a standard twenty-minute appointment. The correspondence suggested re-booking eligible patients for further checks even when Medicare rules prevented claiming them on the same day. Senior doctors argue that such practices prioritize profit over necessary patient care.

Software Tools Monitor Doctor Activity

Practice managers monitored daily appointment books through the popular software portal Cubiko to identify possible service opportunities. The software includes a specific function called QuickCheck to help identify chances to bill patients for additional Medicare items. Notes were left on patient records detailing what could be billed to maximize revenue.

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Bupa's email listed specific Medicare item numbers for these health assessments and nurse items. Doctors were reminded that practice managers needed to explain why these expensive items were not being billed. The company defended the email as an attempt to remind doctors to consider preventative care and administrative support.

Expert Criticism of Corporate Influence

Health economist Terry Barnes warned that corporate owners of GP clinics were putting pressure on doctors to order extra services. He noted that optional extras should not become mandatory Medicare billings under corporate instruction. Barnes emphasized that corporates rely on taxpayer-funded Medicare for their revenue streams while having responsibilities to shareholders.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Michael Wright stated that GPs could only bill items like chronic care plans when medically necessary. Questions about Bupa's management of practices have intensified following its largest takeover yet. The insurer acquired Partnered Health's 68 clinics nationwide in June.

Future Regulatory Oversight and Impact

The controversy raises concerns about the increasing corporatization of the GP sector. Experts call for more guardrails to regulate owners who may conflict with patient duties. The Department of Health review aims to address these compliance issues across the industry.

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Bupa maintains that patient needs and clinical judgment always remain with the treating doctor. The company claims it reinforces this through ongoing guidance and training. However, critics argue that administrative pressure undermines medical independence. The situation reflects broader challenges in balancing corporate efficiency with ethical healthcare delivery in Australia.