Bureau of Meteorology Declares Very Strong El Nino Event, Raising Risks of Drought and Bushfires

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has declared a very strong El Nino event, which could be the most severe in decades, increasing the likelihood of drought, heatwaves, and bushfires this summer.

The Bureau of Meteorology has officially declared a very strong El Nino global weather event, with forecasts indicating it could be the most severe in decades.

This declaration comes as climate scientists warn of elevated risks of drought, heatwaves, and bushfires across Australia this summer. El Nino is triggered by warming ocean waters around the equator and a weakening of trade winds in the Pacific Ocean, which reduces rainfall on Australia's eastern seaboard.

While the Bureau of Meteorology is late among international weather agencies in declaring the onset, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had already announced a 63% chance that the current phenomenon would rank among the largest events in the historical record going back to 1950. The previous El Nino event, which ran from spring 2023 to early 2024, included Australia's driest three months on record: August, September, and October 2023.

However, it is too early to predict the exact impacts of the current El Nino. A rainband has swept across southern Australia, but with El Nino underway, the three-month weather outlook indicates hotter temperatures and below-median rainfall. The bureau notes that a warmer Pacific Ocean typically causes global temperatures to rise, and southern Australia has already experienced above-average temperatures this year.

Global warming has also contributed to a long-term warming trend, with 14 of Australia's 15 warmest years since 1910 occurring after 2000. The strength of an El Nino is measured by sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, but a strong event does not necessarily result in extreme weather in Australia. Conversely, weak El Ninos can sometimes lead to severe drought or bushfires.

Most models suggest this event is likely to be strong to very strong, but the bureau emphasizes that the strength of the event does not always match the strength of its impact in Australia. El Nino has a global reach, associated with severe storms and flooding in the Americas, as well as droughts and floods in North Africa.

In Australia, climate scientists refer to the El Nino-Southern Oscillation, highlighting the need for simultaneous ocean and atmospheric conditions to drive the weather system. La Nina events, the opposite of El Nino, bring moist air along the coast of northern Australia, causing unusually wet weather down the eastern seaboard. The current El Nino declaration underscores the urgency for preparedness as the country faces potential extreme weather conditions





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