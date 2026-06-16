Bureau of Meteorology Declares Very Strong El Nino, Raising Drought and Bushfire Risks

The Bureau of Meteorology has declared a very strong El Nino event, potentially the most severe in decades, elevating risks of drought, heatwaves, and bushfires in Australia this summer. The phenomenon, driven by warming Pacific waters and weakened trade winds, reduces rainfall on the eastern seaboard. While strength doesn't always correlate with impact, models suggest this could be a record event.

The Bureau of Meteorology has officially declared the onset of a very strong El Nino global weather event, with forecasts indicating it could be the most severe in decades.

This phenomenon increases the risk of drought, heatwaves, and bushfires across Australia during the summer months. El Nino events are triggered by the warming of ocean waters around the equatorial Pacific and a weakening of the trade winds that circulate in the region. These changes reduce rainfall along Australia's eastern seaboard, leading to drier conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology's declaration comes later than other international weather agencies; the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had already announced last week that there is a 63 percent chance this El Nino will rank among the largest events in the historical record since 1950. The previous El Nino event, which lasted from spring 2023 to early 2024, included Australia s driest three-month period on record: August, September, and October 2023.

However, it is still too early to predict the exact trajectory of the current El Nino. A rainband has recently swept across southern Australia, but with El Nino underway, the three-month weather outlook predicts hotter temperatures and below-median rainfall. The bureau notes that a warmer Pacific Ocean typically causes global temperatures to rise, and southern Australia has already experienced above-average temperatures this year.

Additionally, global warming has contributed to a long-term warming trend, with 14 of Australia s 15 warmest years since 1910 occurring after 2000. The strength of an El Nino is measured by sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, but a strong event does not necessarily lead to extreme weather in Australia. Conversely, weaker El Ninos can still trigger severe drought or bushfires.

Most models suggest this event is likely to be strong to very strong, but the bureau cautions that the strength of the event does not always match the strength of its impact in Australia. A weaker event can have major effects, while a stronger one may not. El Nino events have global reach, often associated with severe storms and flooding in the Americas, as well as droughts and floods in North Africa.

In Australia, climate scientists prefer the term El Nino-Southern Oscillation to describe the interplay between ocean and atmospheric conditions that drive the weather system. La Nina events, the counterpart to El Nino, bring moist air along northern Australia s coast, leading to unusually wet weather down the eastern seaboard. This contrast highlights the complex dynamics of the climate system. As the current El Nino unfolds, authorities and communities are bracing for potential impacts.

Emergency services are preparing for increased bushfire risks, while farmers face challenges due to reduced rainfall. The bureau will continue to monitor sea surface temperatures and atmospheric patterns to provide updates. The declaration serves as a critical reminder of the need for preparedness and adaptation in the face of climate variability and change. With the likelihood of extreme weather events, individuals and organizations are urged to review their emergency plans and stay informed through official channels.

The scientific community emphasizes that while El Nino is a natural phenomenon, its effects are exacerbated by ongoing global warming, heightening the urgency for climate action. As Australia enters the summer season, the focus remains on mitigating risks and ensuring public safety. The bureau s announcement underscores the importance of understanding and responding to climate patterns to protect lives and property.

The coming months will reveal the true nature of this El Nino, but the early indicators are clear: this event has the potential to be one of the most significant in recent history, demanding vigilance and resilience from all sectors of society





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