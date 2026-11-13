Burke Signals Backpacker Policy Changes as Government Prepares New Terror Alert System

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has confirmed he is open to tweaking the backpacker policy after a business backlash, while the government prepares to decide on a new terror alert level system as early as next week.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has confirmed the government is preparing to decide on a new terror alert level system as early as next week, flagging a busy period of policy changes before the end of the year.

New Terror Alert Level System Proposed

Speaking at the same press conference, ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess indicated the government was homing in on a new system for categorising the risk of terror attacks the nation faces. We are briefing the minister next week with Home Affairs, and I am pretty confident we have got something, Burgess said. He believes the warning system, introduced in 2005, is too blunt and that the current threat level of probable underestimates the true risk of a terror attack.

Also read Government back to the drawing board on backpacker crackdown

Burke said the weakness of the current system was there was no level between probable, meaning a 50 per cent or greater chance of a terror attack within the next year, and expected, meaning authorities have evidence of a specific attack. Effectively, what the review is seeking to work out is how can we have the simplest, most targeted way of being able to provide the community with accurate information, Burke said.

Advertisement

The government is also softening its crackdown on backpackers after a business backlash, with Burke confirming he is open to changes. He flagged he was prepared to introduce tweaks to allow businesses to get the best possible use out of people, while they are here. I am completely open to that, he said.

Delaying the rollout of a ballot system for backpackers seeking to extend their stay until next year, lifting the cap on third-year visas and imposing longer regional work requirements on visa-holders are among the options under consideration. The Home Affairs Minister stressed that he could not change the total numbers related to working holiday visas he announced at the National Press Club in September, but there was scope for changes within those parameters.

Reducing UK Backpacker Numbers Under Trade Deal

He added that Australia must find a way to reduce the number of UK backpackers arriving and staying in the country under a free trade deal introduced in 2023, which allows British citizens to live in Australia for up to three years without specific work requirements. We can find a way to bring that back to something more sensible and in the national interest, without jeopardising the other parts of the free trade agreement, he said.

The number of British backpackers in Australia spiked from 47,238 in the 2023-24 financial year to 79,412 in 2024-25. Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar said the government urgently needed to provide business with certainty as he called for Burke to scrap the planned backpacker ballot.

Advertisement

We think that this is something that is causing huge uncertainty at the moment for thousands of tourism and hospitality businesses right around Australia, but particularly in regional areas, McKellar said. Labor has faced criticism over its tough new migration rules targeting backpackers, foreign students and overstayers. The dual announcements signal a busy policy period before the end of the year, with the government balancing business concerns against its migration and national security priorities.

Coordinating Security Review with ASIO Director

Burke made the comments alongside Burgess, underscoring the coordination between Home Affairs and ASIO on the security review. The new terror alert system would replace the current framework, which Burke described as lacking an intermediate level between probable and expected. The review is examining how to provide the community with accurate information in the simplest and most targeted way possible.

On backpackers, the government is weighing several options to give businesses more flexibility while maintaining the overall migration numbers announced in September. The free trade deal with the UK, introduced in 2023, has been a key driver of the surge in British backpackers. The government has not yet finalised which backpacker measures it will adopt, but Burke made clear he is willing to adjust the policy within the existing caps.

Businesses have welcomed the signal but are pressing for certainty, with McKellar warning that the uncertainty is already affecting thousands of tourism and hospitality operators, especially in regional areas.