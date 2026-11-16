Burke to Wind Back Backpacker Crackdown to Aid Regional Employers

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke delays ballot system for backpackers, negotiating with the UK to direct British visa holders toward regional labor shortages in pubs and agriculture.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke is preparing to announce a significant reversal of proposed migration restrictions on Tuesday, specifically aiming to support regional employers who are struggling to fill vacancies in pubs and cafes. This strategic adjustment involves delaying the rollout of a ballot system designed to cap the number of working holidaymakers, a move intended to ease pressure on tourism and hospitality sectors that rely heavily on temporary overseas workers. The decision reflects a broader government effort to balance strict migration controls with the immediate economic needs of regional Australia, where labor shortages have become critical for businesses attempting to operate at full capacity. By modifying the timeline for these restrictions, the Labor government seeks to provide an immediate reprieve for industries that have previously lobbied aggressively against tighter caps on backpacker visas.

Delaying Ballot System for Regional Labor

The core mechanism of this policy shift involves postponing the implementation of a ballot system for backpackers who are seeking to extend their stay in Australia beyond the initial visa period. Instead of enforcing a strict cap through a lottery process immediately, the government is focusing on a targeted approach that directs workers toward areas with documented skills shortages. Sources familiar with Minister Burke's upcoming announcement indicate that Labor has reached a near-final agreement with the United Kingdom to ensure that the record numbers of British backpackers arriving in the country are incentivized to work in regional zones rather than concentrating exclusively in major cities. This delay allows officials more time to refine the criteria for visa extensions, ensuring they align with the specific labor demands of the agricultural and hospitality sectors in regional communities.

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Negotiating with UK Government Officials

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has held two high-level meetings with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham within a span of just two weeks to discuss these critical changes to working holiday visas. During the meeting last Thursday on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, the two leaders addressed the imbalances in the current visa scheme that have led to a surge in British nationals bypassing regional work requirements. Minister Burke stated that the government can find a way to adjust the arrangement to be more sensible and in the national interest without jeopardizing the broader free-trade agreement signed by Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson in 2021. This diplomatic engagement highlights the importance of the bilateral relationship in shaping migration outcomes, as the visa agreement allows British citizens to live in Australia for up to three years without specific initial work requirements, a privilege not extended to other nationalities in the same manner.

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Impact of Free Trade Deal on Numbers

The recent surge in backpacker numbers is largely attributable to changes introduced under the free-trade deal that lifted the visa age limit from 30 to 35 and, crucially, removed the requirement for British backpackers to work 88 days in regional Australia to stay on, effective from 2024. This condition had previously applied to all other nationalities, but the exemption for British citizens led to a dramatic shift in migration patterns. The Nationals party criticized this specific change at the time, warning that farmers would lose up to 10,000 workers a year due to the reduced incentive for regional work. Data confirms this trend, with the number of British backpackers in Australia doubling since the requirement was scrapped. At the end of September this year, there were 51,248 British working holidaymakers in the country, contributing to a record total of 217,827 working holidaymakers overall, highlighting the uncapped nature of this specific visa stream which allows unlimited entry when the UK job market is weak.

Addressing Stakeholder Concerns and Future Steps

The backlash from pubs, clubs, and agriculture groups against Labor's original backpacker proposals has forced the government to reconsider its approach to migration management. These sectors have campaigned vigorously, arguing that cutting historically high arrivals risks harming key parts of the economy that depend on the flexibility provided by the visa class. While conservatives argue that Labor is focusing too heavily on backpackers and should instead impose a tougher crackdown on international students, the government is attempting to mitigate these trade-offs by ensuring that the British backpacker stream helps fill specific skills shortages in the regions. The changes to the UK scheme will seek to offset worker losses that regional employers face under the government's overall plans to drive down backpacker numbers by making more British backpackers eligible and encouraged to fill those essential jobs. This nuanced approach aims to satisfy both the economic demands of regional businesses and the political imperative to reduce overall migration pressures.