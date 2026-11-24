Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces backlash from Tories after social media creator Max Balegde posted explicit lyrics video following No 10 invitation on November 9.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense political criticism after a social media influencer posted a video with explicit lyrics following an invitation to Downing Street. The controversy centers on creator Max Balegde, who shared a clip of himself miming to a viral song with offensive language outside the Prime Minister's residence. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the appropriateness of engaging with online celebrities at official government venues.

Explicit Video Sparks Immediate Tory Backlash

Max Balegde was among the group of social media personalities invited to the reception as part of the Prime Minister's strategy to engage with digital creators. In the video that went viral, Balegde was seen mouthing the words bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets after attending the event at the prime minister's residence. The term bomboclaat is a Jamaican profanity referring to a menstrual cloth. The footage was posted shortly after the event, leading to immediate condemnation from senior Conservative figures who viewed the content as disrespectful to the institution of the Prime Ministership.

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Government Defends Digital Engagement Strategy

The Prime Minister's spokesperson responded to the outcry by stating that the post was not acceptable and confirmed that the creator had removed the content. The spokesperson said it is right the creator took down that content and emphasized that content creators are obviously responsible for what they choose to post. The government defended the decision to hold the reception on 9 November, arguing that the influencers attending had a combined audience of more than 470 million. The spokesperson stated that Burnham absolutely respects the history of his residence but is determined to reach people who do not get their news from traditional media.

Conservatives Accuse Leadership of Degrading Office

Senior Conservative figures led the charge against the Prime Minister, with Kemi Badenoch calling for an apology for using No 10 as a personal studio. Badenoch argued that the videos would be seen by Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, leading adversaries to think the UK is not a serious country. She described the degradation of No 10, a symbol of British democracy and power, as a disgrace, noting that the door is where leaders like President Zelenskyy are received with dignity. Badenoch specifically cited the degradation of the institution as a key concern for national standing.

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Nigel Farage and Other Critics Weigh In

Nigel Farage also criticized the use of the Downing Street door as puerile and demeaning, though he stopped short of banning influencers from No 10 entirely. Farage said he would not let them behave quite that way and noted it showed a slight lack of respect for the office. He described the behavior as really very inappropriate indeed, highlighting a consensus among critics that while digital engagement is valid, the manner of execution was flawed. The criticism was not limited to those two figures, with broader Tory sentiment accusing Burnham of turning No 10 into a joke.

Logistics and Security Questions Regarding Filming

Questions arose regarding how filming was possible inside Downing Street, given that all visitors must surrender their devices before entering the building. The Prime Minister's spokesperson clarified that Downing Street staff were present at the reception as they would be at any reception. However, they added that in terms of the filming of individual creator content, that would be for the individual content creator to be responsible for, not for Downing Street staff to do. This distinction attempts to separate the official hosting role from the unauthorized actions of individual guests. The incident highlights the challenges of managing security and protocol in an era of ubiquitous digital content creation by non-traditional media personalities.