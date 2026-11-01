UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has agreed deals with the EU on youth mobility, food exports and carbon emissions at his first EU-UK summit, though some measures depend on resolving a tuition fees dispute.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham attended his first EU-UK summit in Brussels on Friday, where major agreements were reached on youth mobility, food exports and carbon emissions.

The deals ease trade barriers on food, shield British exporters from EU carbon tariffs and let up to 100,000 young people on each side live and work across the Channel for three years. Burnham held talks with European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Both Burnham and Costa come from sister social democratic parties and both are former mayors, Burnham of Greater Manchester and Costa of Lisbon.

Also read Key takeaways from UK-EU summit: Idea of Britain rejoining still on table

EU UK Summit Agreements

This could make for smoother meetings in future than in the months and years after the 2016 Brexit referendum. However, EU sources say the agreements, or at least some of them, will not take effect until Britain has resolved a dispute over its demand for European students to pay the same university tuition fees as British ones. The prime minister had hoped to turn the page on Brexit's endless haggling.

Instead, he was reminded that closer ties come at a price. This does not negate his achievement. But Burnham cannot claim an unqualified diplomatic victory. In the run up to the talks, the prime minister had repeatedly claimed that the Conservatives failed to get a good deal from the EU.

Back home in the UK, Burnham has started a national conversation on the future of UK-EU relations that gained momentum rapidly. As part of former prime minister Keir Starmer's reset of relations with Europe, then-business secretary Peter Kyle and European Commission vice-president Teresa Ribera signed a deal committing the UK and the EU to closer cooperation on trade. Like Costa and Burnham, Ribera is also from a European social democratic party, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party.

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Senior figures in Labour have long admired the electoral success of social democrats in both Spain and Portugal. When it comes to claims of the UK having had a bad deal, there is one explanation that is under-discussed. It has its roots in the internal party politics of the centre-right in Europe. Ahead of the 2009 European Parliament elections, then-Conservative leader David Cameron decided to leave the European People's Party, a bloc of centre-right pro-European parties.

Cameron went on to set up a new right-of-centre eurosceptic faction with parties from Poland and the Czech Republic. But he underestimated how hurt highly influential EU figures like German chancellor Angela Merkel were by the move. So when it came to negotiating a better deal with the EU ahead of the 2016 referendum, Merkel and other figures had not forgotten Cameron's betrayal. As such, they felt disinclined to meet him half way.

Burnham is walking a fine line. Youth mobility, migration, food exports and emissions are all important issues. But the broader discussion is increasingly about the politics around Brexit rather than the rights and wrongs of Brexit itself. The UK is not going to rejoin the EU in the near future.

Brexit Politics and National Conversation

Burnham even said when standing in the Makerfield byelection that first and foremost he wants to sort the consequences of Brexit rather than necessarily the outcome. Now Burnham is increasingly focused on the claim that Brexit has not worked for British voters, without saying it was completely wrong. He may understand that aiming to reverse Brexit in a binary way could simply open up new problems.

It could even finish his premiership in the same way that it ended the tenures of multiple prime ministers before him. In contrast, however, Burnham understands that he has the political capital to discuss the downsides of Brexit. For now, at least, he can do this in a way that is unlikely to result in much political damage to his government. While not completely without risk, he has calculated that the benefits of discussing Brexit outweigh any costs.

These costs could include the fragile red wall of Labour seats in northern England and the Midlands. The party knows all too well that this could flip to Reform UK the next time the country goes to the polls. But those voters who have already moved to Reform are something of a sunk cost for Labour.

For now, it seems Burnham sees more advantages in drawing voters away from the Liberal Democrats and the Greens than he sees disadvantages in alienating supporters of Reform. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch appears to be sensitive to the fact that many people disapprove of how the Tories handled Brexit, whether they voted Remain or Leave.

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At the height of the Brexit chaos, however, Burnham was mayor of Greater Manchester and so can revisit the issue in a fresh way, untainted by the Westminster turbulence of that time. His predecessor Starmer was frequently seen as being paralysed by caution. Burnham appears to know how to talk about difficult issues lightly and fluently, his own parliamentary seat overwhelmingly voted Leave in 2016.

He may or may not truly want to see the UK rejoin the EU at some point, he has sometimes sent out mixed signals on the issue. But he certainly has the firm aim of removing the toxicity from the issue and having a national conversation. To do this, the prime minister will have to consider how Westminster relates to Brussels as well as how it relates to constituencies like his own in Makerfield.

Future Relations with Europe

The rise of the European radical right also probably changes the EU's calculation about Britain. Building closer ties with a broadly pro-European British government could mean the terms of future agreements allow for Britain's preferential access to the bloc.

However, Brussels will not offer something for nothing. As the Swiss ambassador to the UK told a Lords committee earlier this year: If you want to have access to the common market, you will need to pay some cohesion money. Horse-trading is a feature of geopolitical life for Brexit Britain. The EU is using public borrowing and procurement rules to encourage defence production within Europe, create economies of scale and strengthen European supply chains.

Britain balked at the contribution Brussels wanted in order to join up. With British defence manufacturers in danger of losing access to an expanding European market, both sides have made noises. The Made in Europe industrial strategy poses another challenge. Britain imports cheap Chinese electric vehicles while the EU seeks to protect its producers.

British carmakers, however, depend on European demand. Under proposals advanced before this meeting they risked being shut out of the market. The summit recognised this danger, promising closer cooperation on electric vehicle supply chains. But that may require Britain to align its policies with Brussels without having a vote over them.

One proposed a Swiss-style deal to restore Britain's economic and diplomatic influence without rejoining the EU. But greater market access without membership means accepting rules that Britain cannot influence. Mr Burnham's reset pursued selective agreements, allowing Brussels to press for concessions. Switzerland offers a warning: frustrated by more than insisted on a new framework.

Down the line, Britain could face the same dilemma. Mr Burnham must calculate how long the country can negotiate the benefits of membership without confronting the costs of staying outside.