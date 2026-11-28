UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has agreed a three-part Brexit reset deal with the EU, drawing fierce criticism from Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch as independent studies show Brexit has damaged Britain's economy.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has agreed a major reset deal with the European Union, drawing immediate and fierce criticism from conservative opponents who accuse him of betraying Brexit voters.

The deal was unveiled in Brussels alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage declared that Burnham had betrayed the people who voted for change a decade ago. We will have to obey EU rules, which basically means becoming a vassal state, Farage said on Tuesday.

Also read The Danish prime minister’s coarse language about migrants has no place in the EU

Critics Accuse Prime Minister of Betrayal

He has re-signed us up to parts of a political project he has no mandate to do whatsoever, and that is the bit that makes me really angry. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch predicted the new deal would cost too much and distract from bigger challenges. While Andy Burnham flip-flops on the EU, he is not focusing on the country's priorities, she said.

Burnham had spent the past week pitching his EU deal as a major reset in the relationship with Europe. He warned about the cost of the 2016 Brexit referendum that set the country on course to leave the EU, and even suggested rejoining the union if the terms were right. There was one simple truth in Burnham's approach. The Brexit we were given has not worked, he said in the days leading up to his EU deal.

Advertisement

We have lost more than we have gained. He could point to hard data to support his case. Britain's long-run productivity is forecast to fall by 4 per cent because of Brexit, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, an independent government agency. It concluded in July that new trade deals simply cannot make up for the losses from greater barriers with the EU.

Economic Data Highlights Brexit Losses

The UK trade deal with Australia, the OBR says, adds merely 0.1 per cent to GDP over 15 years. Economists at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research concluded last December that Brexit had cut Britain's economic output by 6 to 8 per cent. Drawing on a decade of data, the Stanford economists found that investment and employment were both lower than they would otherwise have been.

Britain's high streets bear the physical scars of an economy that has languished in the doldrums for a decade. The problem for Britain is that there is no simple way to undo the damage. It is not as if those who wanted to remain in the EU can point to a surging European economy and claim that Britain somehow missed out on the better times enjoyed in Germany, France, Italy or Spain.

The National Institute for Economic and Social Research said in June that GDP growth in the UK has not performed any worse than the EU average, and, on the whole, London has retained its position as a major global financial centre. Ten years after the vote, the UK still faces the same structural problems: weak productivity growth and an ageing population, as does much of Europe.

While Britain certainly needs access to the EU and its 450 million customers, there is no sign that Brussels has a miracle cure for Westminster's woes. The EU is burdened by complex rules and slowed by its need for consensus among 27 member states. A study by the University of Vienna, released on Tuesday, found that the volume of EU regulations and directives increased by 118 per cent from 2010 to 2025.

Advertisement

It does not look like a growth engine that can save Britain. Every big country in Europe is a land of higher wages and more generous safety nets than the rest of the world, and their industrial advantages are being rapidly matched by rivals in Asia, especially China. The dire consequences for UK households were revealed in October when the government unveiled its latest budget.

Growth Strategy Frames Reset Pact

The Institute for Fiscal Studies issued an alert warning that the 2020s were set to be the worst decade for real income growth since the 1950s. Growth is the core issue, which explains why Burnham framed his EU reset as the best path to recovery. He told the British public the changes would expand the UK economy by up to 0.5 per cent over two decades.

That would be worth up to 17 billion pounds, or 33.9 billion dollars, a year. The pact was revealed with three parts. The first was to free up the flow of young people between the two sides, on the grounds that young Britons have paid a high price for Brexit by losing easy access to work on the continent.

Fee Disputes Stall Student Visa Deal

The terms were that 100,000 students from the UK could gain student visas for EU member states, while 100,000 from the EU could study in the UK. A sticking point remains, however, and it is all about cost. The EU wanted its students to pay the same fees as British students, but this would require the UK government to subsidise universities.

Right now, European students pay at least 10,000 pounds, or 19,000 dollars, more each year than British students for the same course. The Russell Group of universities, including Oxford and Cambridge, estimates that full subsidies would cost 570 million pounds to equalise the fees. There is no deal, so far, on these financial details.

The second part of the pact cleared the way for serious consideration of linking the UK's emissions trading scheme with Europe's equivalent system, which could give companies access to a larger carbon market and reduce compliance costs. The deal marks a significant shift in Britain's post-Brexit relationship with Europe, though its full economic impact remains uncertain. Burnham's critics say the plan raises fundamental questions about sovereignty and cost, while supporters argue it is a pragmatic step toward restoring growth.