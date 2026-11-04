Junior Paulo seeks Samoa revenge against Australia in World Cup semi-final rematch

Samoa captain Junior Paulo says the pain of the 2022 World Cup final defeat still burns as his side prepares to face Australia in a semi-final at Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Australia centre Kotoni Staggs has also defended his decision not to sing the national anthem.

Samoa captain Junior Paulo says he is desperate to avenge his side's 2022 World Cup final defeat and pull off the nation's greatest win against Australia at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Paulo Seeks Revenge For 2022 Defeat

Four years after Australia crushed Samoa 30-10 in the final at Old Trafford in England, Paulo said the loss still drives the players who were there. To lose a grand final like that, I would be lying if I said it was not burning for the guys who were there, Paulo said of the 2022 defeat. There have been changes to the Samoan team since that night.

Also read Yeo wary of Luai as Kangaroos defend 72-year World Cup final record against Samoa

Josh Papalii has retired and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii has switched codes to join the Wallabies. The bulk of Samoa's backline remains, including five-eighth and co-captain Jarome Luai, winger Brian To'o and centre Stephen Crichton. Spencer Leniu also returns and will again be injected off the bench to provide spark and power for Samoa. Paulo, the 32-year-old 123kg wrecking ball, said victory over Kevin Walters' Kangaroos would rank among the country's greatest feats.

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It is a privilege to be in this position for us, he said. It is an opportunity to be a part of history and hopefully what can be one of the biggest upsets. Samoa head into the match after a gruelling 20-18 defeat to Tonga, which was played 24 hours after the Kangaroos proved far too good for Karmichael Hunt's Cook Islands.

We have had a good couple of days just to emotionally regulate after the immense pressure that came with the game as well, Paulo said. One area where Samoa will likely attack the Kangaroos is through the middle. New Zealand smashed Australia up front in their narrow 24-22 loss in the tournament opener. Fiji and the Cook Islands also physically put Walters' side under huge pressure, and former Kangaroos playmaker Luke Keary described Australia's struggles in the middle as concerning.

Forward Pack Remains Strong Says Paulo

But Paulo downplayed the Kangaroos' Achilles heel. There is still a quality forward pack right across the park, he said.

Meanwhile, Australia centre Kotoni Staggs claims his decision not to sing the national anthem comes from a place of respect. Staggs and several fellow Australia team members have been criticised throughout the tournament because of their refusal to sing the pre-game anthem. The Brisbane centre received the backing of Broncos teammate Patrick Carrigan for his stance.

Staggs, who has won nine caps for Australia since his debut in 2023, said he is a proud Wirajudri boy and proud of who he is and where he comes from. He said not singing the anthem does not mean he is not grateful. He still loves wearing the jersey and gets emotional when the anthem is played. But he said not singing has a whole different meaning to him and that is just him.

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Staggs said his position on singing Advance Australia Fair came from wanting to honour his ancestors. Obviously in the past and what happened back in the day I have just learned from that, Staggs said. You also talk to your elders from back home and grandparents and stuff and understand what they had to go through. It is more of a respect for my elders and my family.

Staggs Defends Anthem Stance

I am a proud Australian as well but at the end of the day it is just something that I have lived by and I have got no harm in it. It does not take anything away from the jersey I wear. Criticism of Staggs and other Indigenous Kangaroos stars, including Latrell Mitchell, is nothing new. Former Australian Test coach Mal Meninga previously defended players for their firm stance on the matter.

Carrigan said athletes should have the right to stand up for what they believe in and that the issue points to a greater conversation for society outside of football. He said there is a focus on sports people as role models, but the discussion should also cover why the players feel the way they do about the anthem and Australia's history. People may say it is represented in singing an anthem, Carrigan said.

I love Australia and I am proud to pull on this jersey and I love running out with these guys too.