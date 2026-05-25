Burst water main causes power outage in Melbourne

A burst water main has caused a power outage in Melbourne City

A burst water main has caused a power outage in Melbourne\u2019s CBD institution superintendents power team and emergency staff mayo melbourne church as power was cut to train lines traffic lights and hospitals.

Citipower said a burst pipe has left thousands of Melburnians stranded in the CBD as power was cut to train lines traffic lights and hospitals. Citipower said a burst water main flooded a public car park on Little Collins Street in the city, with floodwaters entering a zone substation in the basement of the property.

Citipower spokesperson said for safety we have turned off power from this site, which supplies about 10 000 customers in the south eastern sections of Melbourne\u2019s CBD. Our crews are on site and working to remove the water so they can safely access the zone substation and assess any damage. VicTraffic said the power failure also knocked out dozens of traffic lights across the city.

VicTraffic social media post said a large power failure has caused up to 40 sets of traffic lights to be out across the CBD, East Melbourne and South Yarra. When traffic lights aren\t working, you must follow the same rules at an intersection that has a stop or give way sign or line. An Epworth spokesperson said it was responding to the outage, which had impacted the Epworth Freemasons hospitals on Albert Street and Victoria Parade.

Epworth spokesperson said our teams enacted established contingency arrangements immediately and patients remain safe and continue to receive care across both locations. Backup power systems are operating at Epworth Albert Street. At Epworth Victoria Parade teams are actively managing the situation while we work closely with relevant services and contractors to restore normal operations as quickly as possible





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Water Main Power Outage Melbourne CBD Citipower Victraffic Epworth Freemasons Hospital

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