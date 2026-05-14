Bus Rollover in North Queensland Leaves 20 Injured, 3 Critical

A bus rollover in north Queensland has resulted in 20 injuries, with three people fighting for life. The highway was closed in both directions and helicopters were called in for assistance.

About 20 people have been injured, with at least three fighting for life, after a bus rollover in north Queensland. Emergency services were called to the vehicle – which had 29 people on board – on the Bruce Highway at Gumlu just before 4pm.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said at least 20 people were injured and three were in critical condition. Fifteen people were in hospital just after 6pm. The crash occurred near Rangemore Road and the Bruce Highway was closed in both directions. Helicopters were flown in from Mackay and Townsville, with the first patients taken to hospital just after 5pm.

The Bruce Highway has long been considered one of the most dangerous roads in Australia. Stretching from Brisbane to Cairns, the highway is used by more than 100,000 vehicles every day, according to NRMA. Of the 302 people killed on Queensland roads in 2024, 41 died on the Bruce Highway while another 7500 were hospitalised after driving on the road, according to data from the state’s Department of Transport and Main Roads.

More than 66 per cent of people believe there are not enough overtaking lanes on the highway while a third of respondents said they avoided travelling on the Bruce during family holidays, according to a 2024 NRMA survey. In a bid to bolster driver safety, the federal government earmarked an extra $812 million for the second stage of upgrades to the Bruce Highway after delivering the budget on Tuesday.

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Bus Rollover North Queensland Injuries Critical Condition Bruce Highway Helicopters Transportation Safety Budget Upgrades

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Multiple people injured in bus crash on Bruce Hwy in north QueenslandA bus rolled on the Bruce Hwy in north Queensland, causing multiple injuries to passengers. The crash occurred near Rangemore Rd at Gumlu, south of Townsville, just before 4pm on Thursday. Emergency services attended the scene, and two patients are being treated for significant head injuries and multi-system trauma.

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