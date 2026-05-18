Bushfire Safety Tips for Travelers in New South Wales

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has partnered with Airbnb to ensure safety remains a core part of the planning process for every incoming visitor. The RFS recommends checking local weather conditions, checking the fire danger ratings, staying vigilant, and preparing an emergency survival kit.

As one of the most bushfire-prone regions in the world, New South Wales has faced complex bushfire danger periods, particularly in the recent one from October 1, 2025, to March 29, 2026.

Due to record-making winter rainfall, increased vegetation growth, and hot summer conditions, the potential for fast-moving fires was high. The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers worked tirelessly to keep communities safe. The RFS has partnered with Airbnb to ensure safety remains a core part of the planning process for every incoming visitor. Preparation and local awareness are crucial for safely exploring the bushfire-prone landscapes of regional New South Wales.

Although the official bushfire season has passed, fire risk can remain through autumn and into winter in parts of the state. Staying vigilant about fire safety is essential, whether you’re staying home or heading out of town. Here are five tips to keep you safe





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New South Wales Bushfire Danger Fire Danger Ratings Emergency Survival Kit Neighbourhood Safer Places

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