Business Owner in Lancelin Spends Thousands on Beach Erosion Protection

A business owner in Lancelin has spent thousands of dollars trying to safeguard his property against extreme erosion. The erosion has been caused by a severe storm and has resulted in the loss of about 50 metres of beach in the past 15 months.

A business owner in Lancelin has spent thousands of dollars trying to safeguard his property against extreme erosion. Multiple Midwest councils are calling on the state government for more flexible emergency funding ahead of winter.

Small business owner Glen Trebilcock has been forced to take matters into his own hands to stop his livelihood from going into the ocean. About 6 metres of beach in front of Mr Trebilcock's hotel in the coastal hamlet of Lancelin, 125 kilometres north of Perth, eroded from a severe storm more than a week ago.

Mr Trebilcock said he had spent about $10,000 on sand alone to protect his business, but in the past 15 months, he had seen about 50 metres of Lancelin's northern beach disappear. The hotel owner is not the only one facing this dilemma in the region, with people calling on the government to save their beloved seaside towns.

The town's local government, the Gingin Shire, has been lobbying the state government for support and received $150,000 to stabilise the dune last year. Shire president Linda Balcombe said an extra $100,000 of shire-funded renourishment had disappeared within 10 days. Irwin Shire president Isabelle Scott said a sand wall that protected millions of dollars' worth of infrastructure had been significantly damaged in recent weeks.

Behind it sits the recreation centre, playground, skate park and shire-owned retirement village, which houses low-income earners. At its worst, the erosion is just metres from the nearby road, but Cr Scott said too much money had been spent to give up on the area. Coastal oceanography professor Charitha Pattiaratchi said it could cost up to $1 billion to protect WA's coastline indefinitely.

The WA government said it supported coastal communities through the CoastWA program, with $24 million committed over the next three years. A spokesperson said the state worked closely with local governments to respond to urgent risks on a case-by-case basis, including ongoing work with the Shire of Gingin to support Lancelin





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Lancelin Gingin Shire Irwin Shire Coastwa Program Beach Erosion Sandbags Recreation Centre Playground Retirement Village Coastal Oceanography Emergency Funding Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing Work Livelihood Business Owner Severe Storm Erosion Protecting WA's Coastline $24 Million $1 Billion Charitha Pattiaratchi Linda Balcombe Isabelle Scott Reg Reynolds Northampton Shire Gingin Shire President Linda Balcombe Irwin Shire President Isabelle Scott Coastwa Program Flexible Funding State Government Local Government Coastal Communities Urgent Risks Support Case-By-Case Basis Ongoing

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