Butler Urges States to Align Puberty Blocker Services With New National Guidelines

Health Minister Mark Butler has called on states and territories that banned puberty blockers for children to comply with new national guidelines recommending gender-diverse teens get access to the treatment. The guidelines are interim advice from the National Health and Medical Research Council, with broader gender-affirming care recommendations expected in 2028.

Health Minister Mark Butler has challenged states and territories that have banned puberty blockers for children to comply with new national guidelines. The guidelines recommend gender-diverse teens get access to the treatment.

Butler said he is very confident that state governments running these services will consider the advice closely. He urged them to make sure their services align with the new national guidance. The federal government ordered a review into the medical treatment of transgender children and adolescents in January 2025. The review was ordered after Queensland paused the prescription of gender transition drugs, including puberty blockers, for young people.

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Queensland And UK Prompt Review

The review was also ordered after the United Kingdom banned puberty blockers in 2024. A UK health service commission found there was little scientific evidence to support the treatment. The UK is now running a clinical trial to assess the risks and benefits of puberty-blocking medication. Butler told reporters in Canberra that he knows traditionally state governments of both political persuasions have always paid high regard to the advice of the National Health and Medical Research Council.

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I am very confident that those state governments running these services will consider this advice very closely and make sure that their services are aligning with it, Butler said. I know traditionally, state governments of both political persuasions have always paid high regard to the advice of the National Health and Medical Research Council. Under the NHMRC proposed national guidelines, a child must have begun to show physical signs of puberty.

The child must also have an inconsistency between their gender and sex recorded at birth. The child must be assessed as suitable by appropriate clinicians and in consultation with parents. Butler said he has the utmost respect for the National Health and Medical Research Council. He said the role it has long played in this country at arm length from the government of the day and the political process should always be respected.

NHMRC Guidelines Require Clinical Assessment

He said that role provides the highest quality clinical advice to health practitioners and the community generally. That is why I asked them to try and review the evidence and issue some preeminent guidelines to guide this contested evolving area that is the subject of so much public commentary and involves some of our most vulnerable members of the community, Butler said. The debate around the use of puberty blockers was not always constructive, Butler said.

He said the debate could be damaging to the mental health of young people and their families. Butler said he has the utmost respect for the National Health and Medical Research Council and the role it has long played in this country at arm length from the government of the day and the political process to provide the highest quality clinical advice to health practitioners and the community generally should always be respected.

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The NHMRC advice on puberty blockers is an interim guideline. It comes ahead of the NHMRC broader recommendations on gender-affirming care such as the prescription of hormones. Those broader recommendations are expected in 2028. Butler said he asked the NHMRC to review the evidence and issue preeminent guidelines to guide this contested evolving area that is the subject of so much public commentary and involves some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Federal Government Ordered January Review

The federal government ordered the review into the medical treatment of transgender children and adolescents in January 2025. That was after Queensland paused the prescription of gender transition drugs, including puberty blockers, for young people. The review was also ordered after the United Kingdom banned puberty blockers in 2024. A UK health service commission found there was little scientific evidence to support the treatment.

The UK is now running a clinical trial to assess the risks and benefits of puberty-blocking medication.