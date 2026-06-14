Butler Slams Coalition Over NDIS Reform Delay Tactics as Senate Showdown Looms

Health Minister Mark Butler warns the Opposition against using NDIS legislation reforms as a political pawn. With potential Senate alliances between the Coalition and Greens to delay the bills, a major clash is expected over $37.8 billion in projected savings and the future of disability support and tax policy.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has issued a stern warning to the Opposition, cautioning them against using impending National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ) legislation as a political bargaining chip in broader budget negotiations.

His comments come as the government prepares to push through significant reforms to the NDIS, negative gearing, and capital gains tax, with a truncated parliamentary timeline that has drawn fierce criticism from both the Coalition and the Greens. These crossbench and opposition groups have signaled a potential alliance in the Senate to delay the bills, seeking extended inquiries to scrutinize the massive changes.

Butler, in an interview on ABC's Insiders, stated he is "utterly convinced" the government's plan is correct and should not be delayed, though he did not completely close the door to potential amendments. He argued that a six-month delay would mean six more months of participants receiving subpar services, emphasizing that the reforms are crucial for improving support quality, integrity, and fraud prevention.

He directly accused the Opposition of attempting to use the NDIS bill as "a pawn in a bigger game of chess" concerning other areas of the budget. The proposed changes to NDIS access are projected to reduce participant payments by at least $37.8 billion by 2030, according to official budget documents.

Meanwhile, retiring Liberal frontbencher Jonno Duniam stressed the importance of "getting this right" through proper scrutiny, suggesting a six-month inquiry for the NDIS and similar for the tax reforms. He drew a controversial analogy, comparing rushed legislative changes to building aircraft mid-flight, a scenario that "has never ended well for our country.

" Adding a personal dimension, former shadow assistant NDIS minister Phil Thompson, who has a child on the scheme, expressed deep dissatisfaction. He told Sky News the government's language makes families feel their loved ones are treated as "an inconvenient dollar figure on the government's budget bottom line.

" The parliamentary schedule remains tense, with an NDIS inquiry report due Tuesday and hearings on the tax changes beginning Monday, setting the stage for a major political showdown over the future of key social and fiscal policies





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