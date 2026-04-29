Butler Targets Specialist Fees and Aged Care Shortage as Next Priorities

Health Minister Mark Butler outlines plans to tackle rising specialist fees and the growing demand for aged care beds driven by the Baby Boomer generation, signaling a willingness to explore bold measures to improve healthcare access and affordability.

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler has outlined the next priorities for his portfolio following the recent overhaul of the National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS ). These priorities center around addressing escalating costs associated with specialist medical fees and a critical shortage of aged care beds, particularly in anticipation of the growing needs of the aging Baby Boomer generation.

Butler indicated a willingness to explore all available options, even challenging potential constitutional limitations, to regulate specialist fees which he described as becoming a significant barrier to healthcare access. He highlighted concerns about patients delaying or forgoing necessary specialist care due to unaffordable out-of-pocket expenses, often only discovering these costs shortly before or after treatment.

Potential solutions under consideration include adjusting Medicare rebates for specialists, directing the consumer watchdog to investigate pricing practices, and empowering GPs to better manage specialist referrals. A recent study from La Trobe University revealed that 40% of private hospital patients faced out-of-pocket fees exceeding $1000, with nearly a quarter receiving cost notifications only upon admission or discharge. Alongside specialist fees, Butler emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the construction of aged care facilities.

The demographic shift driven by the Baby Boomer generation – with a fivefold increase in the number of Australians turning 80 this year compared to 2011 – necessitates the opening of a new facility every three days for the next two decades to meet the rising demand. Current construction rates are falling far short of this target, with only 800 new beds added last year.

The government is exploring financial incentives for providers, such as low-interest loans, to encourage construction, and is allocating $3 billion towards capital subsidies, funded by adjustments to private health insurance rebates. A recent review has recommended government assistance with building costs, potentially through a $2 billion annual interest-free loan scheme linked to the provision of care for individuals with limited financial resources. Butler acknowledged the need to significantly increase construction beyond the current projections of 5000 new beds annually.

Further complicating the healthcare landscape, Butler noted challenges in the distribution of the specialist workforce. He pointed to pressures within private psychiatric hospitals due to reduced admission rates by psychiatrists, despite ongoing demand for mental health services. Similar difficulties exist in maternity care, with shortages of obstetrician gynaecologists in certain communities.

The Minister’s department is collaborating with private hospitals and insurance funds to analyze funding models and ensure they align with evolving service delivery methods, including the increasing trend of at-home care and shorter hospital stays. The government’s approach reflects a recognition that the current situation represents a long-term structural shift, rather than a temporary surge in demand, requiring sustained and proactive measures to ensure equitable access to healthcare and aged care services for all Australians





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Healthcare Aged Care NDIS Specialist Fees Baby Boomers

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