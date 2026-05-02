Button Backs Russell for Competitive Qualifying as F1 Rule Changes Spark Debate

Jenson Button expresses confidence in George Russell's qualifying performance as F1 introduces new energy regulations. The Miami Grand Prix heats up with safety and rule changes at the forefront, while drivers and teams navigate the challenges of the season.

Jenson Button , a former world champion, expressed confidence that George Russell will be highly competitive in the main qualifying session as the Mercedes driver continues his pursuit of a championship title.

The Miami Grand Prix is heating up, with drivers and teams working under intense conditions, shielded from the sun by umbrellas as final preparations are made. Button, who is no longer a driver, likely appreciates not having to endure the physical demands of racing in such heat. The recent rule changes in Formula 1 are aimed at refining the use of electrical energy rather than overhauling existing regulations. Two key adjustments have been made to address driver concerns.

In qualifying, the recharge limit per lap has been reduced from eight megajoules to seven, allowing drivers to push flat out without tactical energy recovery. Additionally, the unpopular 'lift and coast' technique, where drivers ease off the throttle due to limited electrical energy, has been addressed by increasing the recharge limit from 250kW to 350kW during 'super clipping,' the process of recovering energy at full throttle.

This change is expected to eliminate the need for drivers to lift and coast at the end of straights. The sport has long prioritized safety, as evidenced by Alex Zanardi, who lost both legs in a 2001 CART race in Germany but later won a gold medal in the 2012 Paralympic Games.

Meanwhile, Audi faced issues with Nico Hülkenberg’s car, which they believed they had fixed, but now must work urgently to ensure he qualifies in just over five hours. The sprint race is set to begin in twelve minutes. During an interview with Donald McRae, Lando Norris’s management attempted to restrict questions about his rivalry with Max Verstappen and George Russell, as well as the new F1 regulations.

Norris, the world champion, seemed uncomfortable with the restrictions, stating, 'I’m not the boss,' but eventually answered, affirming his team’s efforts to address the issues. The regulations have been a hot topic, especially after Max Verstappen criticized them following the Chinese GP, calling them 'terrible' and comparing racing to 'Mario Kart.

' The sport has also been discussing the aftermath of Oliver Bearman’s crash, which narrowly avoided a disastrous collision with Franco Colapinto. Neither driver was at fault, and the hope is that the new regulations will prevent such dangerous situations.

The unexpected cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs due to geopolitical tensions has given other teams a chance to close the gap on Mercedes, which had dominated the season with wins in Australia, China, and Japan, as well as the sprint race in China, and front-row locks in all qualifying sessions. The qualifying session saw some surprises, with only five drivers advancing to SQ2 and seven in SQ1.

Alex Albon was initially credited with 14th place but was later penalized for track limits, dropping to 19th and preventing Liam Lawson from advancing. The dynamic nature of the sport continues to keep fans and teams on their toes





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