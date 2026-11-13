BYD Atto 1 Cheapest Vehicle RACQ RAC WA Costs

RACQ and RAC WA reports identify the BYD Atto 1 as the most affordable vehicle to own, marking the first EV to lead these rankings in Australia.

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland ( RACQ) has officially named the BYD Atto 1 the cheapest vehicle to own and run in Australia, while the Ford Ranger holds the title of the most expensive utility vehicle. This designation marks the first time an electric vehicle has claimed the top spot in the annual running costs report published by the RACQ.

BYD Atto 1 Leads Affordability Rankings

The BYD Atto 1 is the cheapest vehicle to own in Queensland according to the 2026 RACQ Vehicle Operating Costs Report. The entry-level Essential variant costs an average of $751 per month to own and run over five years. This figure includes a monthly charging cost of $54 based on an annual drive of 15,000 kilometers.

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RAC WA also ranked the Atto 1 as the cheapest small passenger car. In Western Australia, the same model costs $888 per month, which is approximately $137 more than in Queensland. The total five-year ownership cost is $45,037 in Queensland and slightly higher in WA. The calculation uses a list price of $23,990 and an on-road price of $26,354. It excludes a promotional price of $19,990 drive-away. The report covers loan repayments, servicing, registration, and insurance.

The Atto 1 essential costs $751 monthly in Queensland. This is cheaper than the cheapest petrol model in the RACQ report, the MG ZS. The total five-year cost for the MG ZS is $50,038. The BYD Atto 1 beats this by nearly $5,000. This confirms the electric vehicle as the most affordable option for private buyers using conventional finance.

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Competitive Pricing Across Vehicle Types

The Chery Tiggo 4 Urban costs $834 per month to finance and run over five years. It has a lower purchase price of $23,990 drive-away. However, its monthly fuel bill is $178, which increases its overall running cost. The BYD Atto 1 remains the most affordable option overall.

Previous years saw different models lead these rankings. The Suzuki Swift led RAC WA rankings in 2024. The BYD Dolphin took the top spot in 2025. The current report assesses 85 models across multiple categories. These include passenger cars, SUVs, and 4x2 and 4x4 utes. The data helps consumers compare true ownership expenses.

RACQ attributes the improving affordability of electric vehicles to lower purchase prices. Increased competition in the market is also a factor. Conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric vehicles are gaining share. Electric vehicles accounted for almost one in four new-vehicle sales in August. This trend shows a shift in consumer preference towards electrified transport.

Ford Ranger Tops Ute Cost Rankings

The Ford Ranger is the most expensive ute to keep on the road according to the same report. RACQ evaluated the premium Ranger Wildtrak dual-cab variant. It features the outgoing 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. This engine was removed from the lineup earlier this year. The vehicle costs $2122 per month to own and run. This is based on conventional finance over five years.

The Toyota HiLux SR5 BEV costs $2062 monthly in Queensland. This is cheaper than the Ranger Wildtrak. However, rankings reversed in Western Australia. The Ranger costs $2146 per month there. The HiLux BEV costs $2239 per month in WA. These figures highlight regional differences in ownership costs.

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The electric HiLux is not the cheapest option in its class. It is more expensive to own than the 48V mild-hybrid diesel HiLux Rugged X dual-cab. The mild-hybrid costs $2020 monthly in Queensland. In Western Australia, it costs $2080 per month. This shows that hybrid technology can offer better value than pure electric options in some segments.

Future Tax Exemptions and Market Impact

The RACQ report notes that fringe benefits tax exemptions for eligible electric vehicles can lower ownership costs. This applies to vehicles under a novated lease. Changes from April 1, 2027, will restrict the full exemption. The exemption will apply only to electric vehicles valued at $75,000 or less. The BYD Atto 1 will retain its eligibility after this date. Its current price is well below the $75,000 threshold.

The BYD Atto 1 became the first electric vehicle to top monthly sales in May 2026. It repeated this achievement in June and August. This success indicates strong market acceptance of affordable electric vehicles. The combination of low running costs and high sales volume positions the Atto 1 as a market leader. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing total cost of ownership over initial purchase price.

Dr Ian Jeffreys, RACQ Principal Economic and Affordability Specialist, stated that electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are becoming stronger propositions. He advised motorists to check safety and security before buying. A cheap car is not always the right car. Suitability for personal needs remains important. The report provides clear data to support informed decisions.

The findings from RACQ and RAC WA demonstrate the changing landscape of vehicle ownership. Electric vehicles are no longer premium luxuries. They are now the most economical choice for many buyers. The BYD Atto 1 leads this shift. The Ford Ranger remains the most costly utility to operate. This contrast highlights the benefits of electrification in reducing long-term expenses.