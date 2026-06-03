BYD's Rapid Sales Growth in Australia Narrows Gap with Toyota as Vice President Cautions on Overtaking Timeline

BYD has secured the second spot in Australia's automotive sales rankings for the second month running, driven by a surge in electric vehicle demand. While its year-to-date deliveries have more than doubled year-on-year, Toyota retains the lead despite falling sales. BYD's vice president stresses that consumers will determine when the brand might overtake Toyota, amid a historic market shift since Toyota's unbroken leadership since 2003.

BYD has maintained its position as Australia's second-best-selling automotive brand for the second consecutive month in May 2026, a result that highlights the Chinese automaker's rapid growth in a traditionally dominated market.

The company's vice president, Liu Xueliang, downplayed speculation about an imminent overtaking of Toyota, stressing that Australian consumers will ultimately decide when and if BYD reaches the top spot. This measured response comes amid a significant sales surge that has seen BYD's year-to-date deliveries more than double compared to the same period last year, while Toyota's figures have declined, narrowing the gap between the two brands.

The development marks a potential shift in Australia's automotive landscape, which has been led by Toyota every year since 2003. In the first five months of 2026, Toyota Australia delivered 76,017 new vehicles, substantially ahead of BYD's 33,454 units.

However, BYD's performance represents a dramatic increase from 15,199 units during the same period in 2025, whereas Toyota's tally fell from 100,753. This divergence underscores BYD's aggressive market capture, largely driven by its electric vehicle lineup, and Toyota's concurrent market share erosion. Toyota's market share dropped from 20.3 percent to 15.5 percent year-on-year for the January-to-May period, although it remains the sales leader.

BYD's record deliveries of 7,702 in April and 8,211 in May secured its second-place standing behind Toyota's 16,342 monthly sales in May. The rivalry has been years in the making. BYD entered the Australian market in 2022 through importer EVDirect, whose founder Luke Todd publicly set a target of 2027 for BYD to become the nation's top automotive brand. In mid-2025, BYD assumed direct distribution responsibilities while maintaining EVDirect as a dealer partner.

Toyota's historical dominance is underscored by its record annual sales of 241,296 vehicles in 2024 and an unbroken streak as Australia's best-selling brand since 2003. BYD's strategy includes scaling up imports significantly; the company announced plans to ship 30,000 vehicles to Australia in 2026 to meet soaring demand. The recent arrival of nearly 5,000 BYD vehicles in Melbourne aboard its own carrier ship, the Zhengzhou, signals logistical expansion to support its growth ambitions.

Liu Xueliang's cautious public stance contrasts with earlier bold predictions, emphasizing a focus on steady improvement and consumer choice rather than overtaking timelines. Meanwhile, Toyota Australia released a statement contextualizing the BYD ship's arrival, suggesting competitive awareness. The broader trend points to accelerating electric vehicle adoption in Australia, where BYD's affordable and diverse EV models are gaining traction.

Whether BYD can sustain its momentum to challenge Toyota's deep-rooted market leadership will depend on continued product appeal, supply chain efficiency, and Australian buyers' preferences in the coming years





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