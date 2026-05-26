BYD Shark 6 Performance: A More Powerful Dual-Cab Ute

The BYD Shark 6 Performance is a more powerful version of the popular plug-in hybrid ute, featuring a 2.0-litre engine with boosted outputs. It offers towing capacity of up to 3500kg and improved off-road capabilities with the introduction of Crawl Mode.

The Shark 6 Performance takes BYD 's popular plug-in hybrid ute and adds more, as well as removing some features. It swaps out the 1.5-litre engine for a bigger 2.0-litre engine with boosted outputs.

The exterior looks identical to the Premium's, with some changes to the interior. The new Performance is worth the extra spend for buyers who will benefit from the changes, but it's harder to justify for those who don't need the capability of a plug-in hybrid. The Shark 6 Performance continues with the excellent fit and finish of the Premium, but with a few subtle changes





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BYD Shark 6 Performance Plug-In Hybrid Dual-Cab Ute Towing Capacity Off-Road Capabilities Crawl Mode

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