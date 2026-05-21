BYD Ti7: A New Seven-Seat Large SUV for Export Markets

BYD has a new seven-seat large SUV for export markets, but while it's sized like a Sealion 8 it looks more like a Denza. The BYD Ti7 seven-seat large SUV has been locked in for the UK market, which like Australia is right-hand drive. It'll be offered with a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.8 seconds and electric range of 127km on the WLTP cycle. No mention has been made of the all-electric powertrain offered in China.

BYD has a new seven-seat large SUV for export markets , but while it's sized like a Sealion 8 it looks more like a Denza. The BYD Ti7 seven-seat large SUV has been locked in for the UK market, which like Australia is right-hand drive .

It'll be offered with a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.8 seconds and electric range of 127km on the WLTP cycle. No mention has been made of the all-electric powertrain offered in China. BYD UK says it'll confirm pricing and specifications in the coming weeks, but says the Ti7 will feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology and a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The confirmation of a seven-seat layout gives the export-market BYD Ti7 a point of distinction from the Fangchengbao Ti7 it's based on, which in China is offered only with five seats. BYD filed to trademark the Ti7 name in Australia in December 2025, along with Ti9 – a name that has yet to be applied to any vehicle.

While other Fangchengbao SUVs have arrived here badged as Denzas, the Ti7 has been confirmed for multiple export markets – including Thailand, Kuwait and the UK – with BYD badging. That appears to make BYD badging more likely for Australia, though the company has also filed this month to protect the B3 nameplate. The Ti7 was launched last year in China as a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV, like the B5 and B8), with an electric (EV) version following this year.

It’s unclear at this stage whether BYD will bring the Ti7 here with a PHEV or EV powertrain, or both. The Fangchengbao Ti7 measures 4999mm long, 1995mm wide and 1865mm tall on a 2920mm wheelbase.

However, BYD UK quotes a total length of 5146mm. In China, all Ti7 variants feature four-wheel independent suspension with a double-wishbone setup up front and a five-link setup at the rear. PHEV variants feature a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 115kW of power and 225Nm of torque, mated with either a single 200kW/315Nm front electric motor (for front-wheel drive) or dual 160kW/260Nm and 200kW/360Nm electric motors (for all-wheel drive).

There’s a choice of 26.6kWh or 35.6kWh batteries, with electric range of between 135km and 200km on the CLTC cycle depending on the variant, and a DC fast-charge rate of between 54kW and 72kW. As for the electric Ti7, it’s offered with either rear- or all-wheel drive and supports BYD’s flash charging, with a 10-70 per cent DC charge claimed to take as little as five minutes.

The RWD version features a single 300kW/365Nm electric motor and offers 675km of CLTC range from a 92kWh battery, or 755km of range from a 105.7kWh battery. The AWD version adds a 215kW/310Nm front motor, and has 675km of range.

However, it slashes the claimed 0-100km/h time from 7.3-7.5 seconds to just 4.5 seconds. All Ti7s feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 26-inch head-up display. Standard equipment across the entire Ti7 range includes a panoramic sunroof with a power sunshade, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a wireless phone charger.

There's a full suite of active safety and driver assist technology under the DiPilot 100 suite, though some Ti7s feature the DiPilot 300 which adds a LiDAR unit to the array of sensors and cameras. Features with either suite include front and rear cross-traffic assist, blind-spot monitoring, safe exit warning, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera.

The Ti7 has been a sales success in China, where 57,197 examples were delivered this year to the end of April per data from. That has seen it not only outsell every other Fangchengbao model combined, but become one of the top 20 best-selling models in China this year. Should the Ti7 arrive in Australia, it'll slot into a local lineup that has grown rapidly and is only set to grow further.

This month, even more BYDs have appeared in Australian Government approval documents. These include the , , and With 15 vehicles, BYD would be rapidly gaining on market-leading Toyota on model count. The Japanese giant offers 18 vehicles here (19 if you include the Coaster bus). Both BYD and Toyota's tallies don't include their respective premium brands, Denza and Lexus





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