A Dutch court has halted BYD Ti7 sales in the EU pending a full copyright hearing after Jaguar Land Rover proved design infringement.

BYD is legally barred from selling or producing its Ti7 sport utility vehicle within the European Union pending the outcome of a significant copyright dispute initiated by Jaguar Land Rover. A preliminary relief judge at a Dutch district court issued this injunction on Friday, November 20, ruling that the Chinese automaker's new electric SUV infringes upon the European Union design rights held by the British luxury manufacturer.

Judicial Ruling Details and Design Similarities

The core of the judge's decision rested on a visual analysis concluding that the Ti7 infringes upon Jaguar Land Rover's EU design registration. The judicial officer explicitly stated that the characteristic and distinctive elements of the British brand's design are clearly reflected in BYD's Ti7 model. Furthermore, the judge noted that the differences pointed out by BYD are not sufficiently striking to significantly alter the overall impression given to the average consumer.

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This legal determination means that BYD cannot market, sell, or manufacture the Ti7 in any EU member state until the copyright infringement case is heard in full. The injunction is scheduled to come into effect a week from Friday's ruling, providing a brief window before the ban is fully enforced. However, no current buyers will be affected by this order as the Ti7 has yet to be put on sale across the European market.

Legal Proceedings and Company Responses

The legal conflict began to escalate earlier this year, with significant developments occurring in August when a court authorized bailiffs to take documents without notice from BYD's offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp. This aggressive legal maneuvering underscores the intensity of the intellectual property battle between the two automotive giants. JLR has maintained a firm stance throughout the process, emphasizing their commitment to protecting their intellectual property and taking legal action when necessary.

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Jaguar Land Rover declined to provide further commentary beyond a standard statement confirming that legal proceedings are ongoing. They emphasized that they will not comment further at this time, allowing the judicial process to speak for itself. Meanwhile, BYD has publicly contested the ruling, stating that they strongly disagree with the court's decision. The Chinese manufacturer asserts that the Ti7 is the result of its own independent design work and infringes none of Jaguar Land Rover's rights.

Regional Implications and Future Sales

While the injunction applies strictly to the European Union, it does not extend to the United Kingdom due to Brexit. JLR had requested that any ban be applied to the UK as well, but the judge clarified that the Dutch court has no jurisdiction over BYD's UK arm. Consequently, the Chinese automaker plans to begin sales of the Ti7 in the United Kingdom from January 2027, a timeline that remains unaffected by this specific European ruling.

In the Asia Pacific region, the situation remains distinct. Unless legal proceedings are launched in Australia, the Ti7 looks likely to go on sale Down Under some time next year. The vehicle has already been tested in various markets, but regulatory and legal hurdles in Europe create a unique bottleneck for its global rollout strategy.

Historical Context of JLR Legal Actions

This case is not an isolated incident for Jaguar Land Rover, which has a history of defending its design rights through the legal system. While automotive copyright cases are rare in the industry, JLR is not a stranger to this course of action. The company famously won a court case in China in 2019 against Jiangling Motors.

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In that previous precedent, Jiangling Motors was ordered to stop production of the Landwind X7, which was deemed a visual deadringer for the Range Rover Evoque. The Chinese automaker was also forced to pay JLR ¥1.5 million, approximately A$330,000, in damages. This historical outcome sets a significant precedent for how courts may view design similarities in the automotive sector.

The current ruling regarding the Ti7 suggests that JLR may apply similar strategies to protect its brand identity in the lucrative European market. The injunction serves as a preliminary victory, but the full legal battle is yet to be fought. Stakeholders in the electric vehicle sector are watching closely to see how this case influences design independence versus brand protection in the modern automotive industry.

As the case moves forward, the focus will remain on whether BYD can demonstrate sufficient originality in the Ti7's design to overturn the preliminary ruling. The outcome could have broader implications for how international automakers approach design registration and enforcement across different regulatory jurisdictions.