BYD Unveils Dolphin G DM-i: A Compact Plug-in Hybrid Tailored for Europe

BYD's new Dolphin G DM-i is the brand's smallest plug-in hybrid, designed specifically for Europe. With a total range of at least 1000 km and dimensions larger than key rivals, it aims to compete in the compact car segment.

BYD has unveiled the new Dolphin G DM-i in Europe overnight, positioning it as the brand's smallest plug-in hybrid model yet. Featuring a fresh design language that still retains familiar BYD cues, the Dolphin G is the first vehicle the Chinese automaker has developed with a specific focus on the Europe an market.

Measuring 4.16 meters in length, it surpasses key rivals such as the Toyota Yaris (3.94m), Volkswagen Polo (4.05m), and Peugeot 208 (4.06m). At 1,825mm wide, it is approximately 100mm wider than those competitors, offering a more spacious cabin feel. The short, stubby hood conceals a petrol engine and electric motor, hinting at the car's hybrid nature.

With a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery, BYD estimates a total driving range of at least 1,000 kilometers, making it an attractive option for long-distance travelers in Europe. The powertrain details are expected to mirror those of the Atto 2 DM-i, which is available in Europe but not in Australia. The base Atto 2 PHEV pairs a 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with a single electric motor, producing a combined output of 122kW and 300Nm of torque.

It is equipped with a 7.8kWh battery, offering an all-electric range of 39 kilometers under the WLTP cycle. A more powerful variant delivers 156kW and 300Nm, paired with a larger 18kWh battery for an EV range of 88 kilometers. BYD has not disclosed specific technical details for the Dolphin G yet, but similar specifications are widely anticipated.

The full launch is scheduled for June, and sales in the UK and continental Europe will begin in the coming weeks, with first customer deliveries expected by the end of the northern summer. The provided photos show the Dolphin G riding on Hankook Ion Evo EV tires and feature a G logo embroidered on the front headrests, highlighting its unique identity.

Regarding production, reports from Europe indicate that the Dolphin G will be assembled at BYD's factory in Hungary, underscoring its European focus. It remains unclear whether BYD plans to produce the model in China or other Asian markets for global distribution. The Australian arm of BYD has not confirmed any plans to introduce the Dolphin G Down Under.

Given BYD's value-oriented pricing strategy and the logistical costs of shipping vehicles from Europe to Australia, it may not be economically viable to import the European-made Dolphin G. However, if demand emerges, alternative production sources could be considered. The Dolphin G represents BYD's strategic push into the compact hybrid segment, aiming to compete with established players while offering impressive range and a tailored European design





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BYD Dolphin G DM-I Plug-In Hybrid Europe Compact Car

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