BYD V9 Appears in Australian Government Certification Documents, Signaling Return to Commercial Van Segment

BYD V9, a full-size delivery van, has appeared in Australian Government certification documents, indicating the Chinese auto brand's return to the commercial van segment. It is longer than even the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz eSprinter and offers a single 150kW rear-mounted electric motor, a 1330kg payload, and braked towing capacity of 1500kg.

The BYD V9 has appeared in Australian Government certification documents, signaling the Chinese auto brand's return to the commercial van segment with a much larger vehicle.

The electric V9 is a full-size delivery van, measuring 6995mm long, 2096mm wide, and 2780mm tall on a 4550mm wheelbase. It is longer than even the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, which measures 6967mm long, 2020mm wide, and up to 2778mm tall on a 4325mm wheelbase. According to the Australian documents, the V9 will have a single 150kW rear-mounted electric motor, a 1330kg payload, and braked towing capacity of 1500kg.

Both two- and three-seat options are listed, but no battery capacity is mentioned. The V9 was revealed in Germany in September 2024 under the E-Vali nameplate.

In addition to the rear-wheel drive version listed in the Australian documents, there's a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration that adds a 100kW front electric motor. All variants are available with either 80.64kWh or 126kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, with AC and DC charge rates of up to 22kW and 188kW, respectively. Range is listed at between 220km and 250km on the WLTP cycle. The long-wheelbase E-Vali offers 17.9m3 of cargo volume, up from 13.9m3 in the standard-wheelbase configuration.

BYD Australia has yet to officially confirm the V9 is coming here, but its appearance in these approval filings is a strong indication it will be. It's rare, though not unheard of, for a model not to be released following the costly Australian Design Rule certification process. Should it be sold here, the BYD V9 will take on the Ford E-Transit, Mercedes-Benz eSprinter, and Renault Master E-Tech. The first and last van offered in Australia by BYD was the T3.

A limited number of these small electric vans were imported here in 2021 by the Chinese brand's previous (independent) distributor Nexport, and sold via the EVDirect website. ADR certification documents for a BYD people mover also appeared this week on the Australian Government approval portal. BYD has been rapidly expanding its local lineup, with recent arrivals including the Sealion 5 and Sealion 8 medium and large plug-in hybrid SUVs, plus the Seal 6 mid-size sedan and wagon.

It now offers 11 different model lines, as it looks to rise further up the sales charts after placing eighth overall last year





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BYD V9 BYD Electric Van Commercial Van Segment Australian Government Certification Documents Long-Wheelbase Mercedes-Benz Esprinter Renault Master E-Tech Ford E-Transit

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