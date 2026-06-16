Byron Bay Beached Yacht Captain Wins Reprieve to Attempt Rescue

A veteran sea captain, who chained himself to his beached yacht to prevent authorities from destroying it, has been granted a final chance to refloat the vessel with the high tide, as local community support grows for his rescue effort.

Sea captain Jeff Sutton , with 45 years of maritime experience, faced a desperate situation over the weekend, chaining himself to the wheel of his beached yacht, Wyuna 1 , on Byron Bay 's Belongil Beach .

The 63-year-old feared that government inspectors would evict him and demolish his 12.8-metre, 20-tonne vessel, which has been stranded since being swept ashore on May 2. After a tense night aboard the boat, authorities granted a last-minute reprieve, allowing Sutton to attempt a refloat with the help of contractors. The plan involves excavating the keel from the sand, rotating the yacht, and attaching tow lines for an extraction during Tuesday's high tide at 8:40 pm.

Sutton is optimistic, stating, 'It'll work - we'll get her out,' and hopes the beach will be clear by Wednesday morning. This opportunity comes after weeks of failed negotiations over removal costs, with Transport for NSW maintaining that the owner is ultimately responsible for all expenses and will intervene only if Sutton cannot secure removal. Sutton's saga has drawn significant local sympathy; after apologizing online for the grounding, he received meals, accommodation offers, and crowdfunding support.

His life at sea began unusually: after running out of money on a teenage road trip, he found work through a informal 'slave market' in Darwin, eventually earning a place on a prawn trawler despite his academic background. That launch led to decades navigating Australia's northern coasts, often dealing with difficult crews, which he says forced him to adopt a stern, 'Bluebeard' persona at sea





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Jeff Sutton Wyuna 1 Byron Bay Belongil Beach Yacht Rescue NSW Maritime

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