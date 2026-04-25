Byron Bay E-Bike Shop Owner Faces Second Blow After Fire and Looting

A Byron Bay e-bike shop owner has suffered a double tragedy after a fire destroyed his business and thieves subsequently looted surviving items. The fire, caused by a faulty lithium battery, resulted in an estimated $1 million in losses. The owner is now urging caution regarding e-bike battery safety.

The owner of Freedom Machine Byron Bay , an e-bike shop, is facing a second wave of hardship following a devastating fire and subsequent looting. On April 16th, a ferocious blaze erupted at the shop on Byron Street around 1 pm, triggered by the explosion of a faulty lithium battery during a routine test by a staff member.

The fire quickly escalated, consuming the entire shop and resulting in an estimated $1 million in losses encompassing stock, tools, and equipment. Dramatic video footage captured thick black smoke billowing from the storefront, visible throughout the town, painting a grim picture of the destruction. Shop owner Liam Kelly, who was returning from Sydney at the time, arrived to a scene of utter devastation – only blackened rubble remained where his business once stood.

He described the fire as an inferno, expressing profound despair over the loss of everything he had worked for, particularly as it occurred just days before his 60th birthday. The initial cause was traced to a customer-supplied lithium battery that malfunctioned during testing, initiating a chain reaction that ignited other e-bikes and batteries within the shop. Within minutes, the entire inventory, along with essential tools, the workspace, and computers, were destroyed.

The nature of the fire presents significant challenges regarding insurance coverage, leaving Kelly to anticipate substantial financial burdens. He emphasized the complex aftermath, involving communication with staff, customers, and suppliers, and navigating the repercussions of the extensive losses. Having dedicated four years to building the business, Kelly had reinvested every dollar earned back into the shop, making it his primary source of livelihood.

His son, Xavier, highlighted the family’s precarious financial situation on a GoFundMe page established to provide support, revealing they do not own a home and rely entirely on the business for their survival. The situation took an even more disheartening turn in the days following the fire when thieves exploited the damaged premises to steal surviving items, including rental bikes stored in a downstairs area. The fire had compromised the garage door, providing easy access for the perpetrators.

Kelly expressed his outrage and disbelief that individuals would stoop to looting after witnessing such a catastrophic loss of livelihood. This second blow adds to the already immense emotional and financial strain on the family. The immediate future involves the daunting task of securing a new shopfront and grappling with the long-term consequences of the fire and theft. The family is now focused on rebuilding, but the path ahead is fraught with uncertainty and financial challenges.

The community has rallied around the Kelly family, offering support and assistance through the GoFundMe campaign and other initiatives. Beyond the immediate crisis, Kelly is using his experience to raise awareness about the potential dangers associated with e-bike batteries. He strongly advises against using chargers not specifically provided with the e-bike and cautions against purchasing second-hand batteries through online platforms like Facebook Marketplace and WhatsApp, where the origin and condition of the batteries are often unknown.

He also stresses the importance of avoiding unattended charging and protecting batteries from exposure to rain or water damage, as these factors can significantly increase the risk of malfunction and fire. Kelly’s plea is rooted in a desire to prevent others from experiencing the same devastating loss he has endured. He hopes that by sharing his story and offering practical safety advice, he can contribute to a safer environment for e-bike users and prevent future tragedies.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of battery safety and the potential consequences of negligence or the use of substandard products. The Byron Bay community is now grappling with the broader implications of this incident, including the need for stricter regulations and increased awareness regarding e-bike battery safety standards





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