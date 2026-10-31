Byron Bay Head-On Crash Kills Two in Wrong-Side Collision

A maroon Nissan travelling on the wrong side of the road caused a fatal head-on crash near Byron Bay, killing two people and critically injuring another.

Two people have died after a head-on collision near Byron Bay on the New South Wales north coast, with police saying initial investigations indicate a maroon Nissan was travelling north on the incorrect side of the road when it struck a white Kia sedan travelling south. The crash occurred on a weekend day in the Northern Rivers region, and the road was closed between Beech Dr and Broken Head Reserve Rd while crash investigation officers and forensic services examined the scene.

Victims And Fatalities In Byron Bay Crash

The deceased are yet to be formally identified but are believed to be a woman aged in her 50s and a man aged in his 60s. Authorities have been in contact with family members who were also away on holidays at the time of the crash.

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Police said one of the victims and a critically injured passenger were a recently retired couple from Western Australia. The male driver's passenger, a woman also aged in her 60s, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.

Injuries And Hospital Treatment After Collision

Paramedics told 7NEWS.com.au that another woman aged in her 30s and a teenage boy suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

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The condition of the airlifted passenger was described as critical, and the injured pair with minor injuries were transported for further assessment and treatment.

Police Investigation Into Wrong-Side Travel

Crash investigation officers and forensic services are probing the circumstances surrounding the collision, including how the Nissan came to be travelling on the incorrect side of the road.

Inspector Matt Woods described the incident as an absolute tragedy that unfolded on a weekend in the Northern Rivers. He said the crash would have catastrophic results for the family and the community as a whole.

The road remained closed between Beech Dr and Broken Head Reserve Rd as police continued their investigation into the fatal Byron Bay crash.

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Community Impact And Road Closures

The collision has affected local traffic on a key route near Broken Head Reserve Rd, with diversions in place while authorities worked at the scene.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward as investigators piece together the events leading up to the head-on crash.