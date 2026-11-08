Byron Bay drink-driving rate fourth highest in NSW amid transport shortage

Byron Bay recorded the state's fourth-highest drink-driving rate at 727.1 offences per 100,000 people, four times the NSW average, linked to limited public transport. The government will add more than 670 extra weekly bus services from December 6.

Byron Bay has recorded the state's fourth-highest drink-driving rate, at 727.1 offences per 100,000 people in the year to June, four times the NSW average of 181.

The rate is now at a 10-year low and falling, but locals say a lack of transport is the main cause. Angus Farand, now 24, was in a car hitting 140km/h on the Pacific Motorway with a drunk driver at the wheel. He thought he was going to die. Minutes earlier, the group's designated driver had said she was too intoxicated to drive.

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Another person volunteered, but everyone was too drunk to notice she was also impaired. The car held five occupants plus one in the boot. It veered off the highway and began spinning out of control. Farand said he gripped the roof and thought, "This could be it.

" He recalled: "We smacked into some trees. I am so, so grateful to say that no one lost their lives, no one was gravely injured.

" A policewoman later told Farand, then aged 20, that she had recently attended a similar crash. She said there were multiple dead people, teenagers, wrapped around trees. Four teenage boys were killed in a crash on nearby Broken Head Road. Farand said: "These are situations you hear about.

How the hell have I found myself in this? Then there I was, and I think to this day, that is a terrifying situation.

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" He added: "But, in an odd way, I am grateful to have had it because now I really, really need to know that the people you are getting in a car with and trusting your life with are not drink-driving. " Byron Shire Mayor Sarah Ndiaye and Farand both attribute the high rate directly to one issue: lack of transport.

Byron Shire Transport Shortage

The shire is centred on Byron Bay but has dozens of surrounding towns including Ocean Shores, Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and Bangalow. Each town is about 20 kilometres from the next. Scant shuttle services mean locals can barely navigate around the bus timetable during daylight hours, let alone at night, Ndiaye said. Ndiaye said she has chosen to rent a room in town at substantial expense to attend events in case she has more than one drink.

She also noted that when extra services were trialled, they were heavily used.

"We only had 48 hours to let people know that that was going to be happening, and we had well over 1000 people use them," Ndiaye said. She added: "A $5 bus fare in and out is manageable, but a $50 each-way trip is not, particularly in a cost-of-living crisis.

" Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison said the government was scheduling more than 670 extra weekly bus services in the region, starting December 6. Earlier this year, it added 175 weekly bus services in the Tweed and Murwillumbah areas. When Serren Glenn was 17, she took the school bus to visit a friend's house but without phone reception, she could not figure out how to get there.

She arrived at 4am after walking for eight hours along a highway and long stretches of road. The now 29-year-old recalled: "I had to knock on the door, wake him up, and then ask him if I could charge my phone to call my mum.

" Glenn believes youth in Byron still face the same issue, but Uber has helped mitigate problems. After 15-year-old Freya Marshall Rosoto visited a friend about 40 minutes from her Mullumbimby home, she flagged down a bus but it did not stop. The next one was due in three hours. An older man sat next to her and started speaking to her.

She was alone. Freya said: "It was a friendly encounter, but I was a little bit scared, being trapped for several hours. I hassled a family member to pick me up. I was lucky to have someone to rely on to do that.

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" When Freya's brother, Finn, was 16 and at college in a town about 50 kilometres away, he secretly began hitchhiking home to avoid waiting four hours for a bus. His mother, Lally, said she felt physically sick when she found out. These days Lally and her husband wait in Byron town until 2am most weekends to bring Finn, now 19, home safely.

Lally said: "We cannot risk him hitchhiking or him getting stuck and getting in a car with somebody who has been drinking.

" She added: "We have made an executive decision in an attempt to keep our child alive because of the devastating number of accidents that have happened. " Byron's police District Inspector Matt Woods said 457 people in the shire were booked for drink and drug driving offences from July 2025 to June 2026. Over summer, police will increase their presence to carry out more random breath and drug-testing operations.

Police Crack Down on Impaired Driving

Woods said: "Getting behind the wheel while impaired not only puts the driver at risk, but also passengers, other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

" Lisa Apostolides, director of the Byron Youth Theatre, has a policy of driving young people home when needed. Her students know that if they are ever in an uncomfortable, unsafe or vulnerable situation at night and need help, they can call her. Apostolides said: "It is about being another adult in their life. Sometimes students would be sharing stories with me about how they would all be cramming into a car and somebody would be travelling in the boot.

" She added: "If there is less transport, then people are gonna just take risks because they want to go out. They want to have fun.

" The director said she still sees young men hitchhiking. "I will always stop for a young person and take them where they need to go because I just feel for them because they are stuck," Apostolides said. Locals also have WhatsApp and Facebook groups to ask for lifts in and out of town. Apostolides questioned: "With any of those things, who is actually monitoring those?

Who is joining those?

Campaign to Restore Rail Line

" Lydia Kindred, director of Northern Rivers Rail, a group campaigning to bring back the Byron train line, said the government's decision to turn a deserted rail line into hiking trails instead of restoring it has cost residents, tourists and small businesses. Kindred said the government relied on an old, quite bogus study that claimed it would cost $7.2 million a kilometre to fix the tracks, when they were in really good condition.

She said even now, 13 years later, the decision continues to affect the region.