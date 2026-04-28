Byron Bay No Longer Australia’s Most Expensive Regional Suburb

New data reveals that Gold Coast suburbs Mermaid Beach and Broadbeach Waters have overtaken Byron Bay as the most expensive regional locations in Australia, driven by a shift in buyer preferences and factors like natural disasters and infrastructure investment.

While Byron Bay , famed for its celebrity residents and vibrant lifestyle, once held the title of Australia’s most expensive regional suburb, a shift is underway.

New data from Cotality, a property analysis firm, reveals that two Gold Coast suburbs – Mermaid Beach and Broadbeach Waters – have now surpassed Byron Bay in median house value. Mermaid Beach currently leads with a median price of $2,696,119, closely followed by Broadbeach Waters at $2,664,528. Sunshine Beach in Noosa ranks third at $2,517,810, with Casuarina, located near Byron Bay in NSW, at $2,483,406.

Byron Bay itself now sits fifth, with a median house price of $2,476,501, a decline from its peak of $2.81 million in April 2022. Experts attribute Byron Bay’s price fall to a confluence of factors. The initial surge in property values during the pandemic proved unsustainable, and the region was subsequently impacted by devastating floods. Simultaneously, a growing number of affluent buyers began seeking quieter, more accessible coastal locations, moving away from the perceived isolation of Byron Bay.

Tim Lawless, Cotality’s research director, highlighted the significant impact of the 2022 floods, which triggered a 15 percent price drop at a time when pandemic-era stimulus measures were being withdrawn. However, he noted the resilience of the market, pointing to Mermaid Beach’s swift recovery after experiencing similar flood damage, demonstrating a willingness among buyers to accept such risks.

Despite the setback, Byron Bay is showing signs of recovery, with a 9.4 percent price increase over the past year, supported by limited supply and its enduring appeal, bolstered by high-profile residents like Chris Hemsworth. Meanwhile, suburbs like Casuarina and Sunshine Beach are benefiting from this shift in buyer preference.

Casuarina, just north of Byron Bay, has seen a 9.2 percent price increase, driven by infrastructure investment and its appeal as a family-friendly community with easy access to the Gold Coast’s amenities. Nick Witheriff of Witheriff Group Kingscliff emphasizes the location and strong owner-occupier base as key attractions. Sunshine Beach, further north, is experiencing growth fueled by reinvestment in the area, improved services, and a diversifying local economy.

Nic Hunter of Tom Offermann Real Estate points to the region’s evolving economic base and improved infrastructure, making it more accessible than Byron Bay. While the top 10 regional suburbs have experienced strong price growth, experts caution that this pace is unlikely to be sustained due to rising interest rates and economic headwinds.

However, these prestige markets are expected to remain relatively insulated, though not entirely immune, to broader economic challenges. The reshuffling of the market suggests a continued evolution in buyer preferences and a growing demand for lifestyle and connectivity in regional areas





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Byron Bay Gold Coast Mermaid Beach Broadbeach Waters Regional Property Property Prices

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