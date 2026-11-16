Leihani Zoric, 14, Wins ISA World Surfing Games and Earns Australia Extra LA28 Olympic Spot

Byron Bay teenager Leihani Zoric became the youngest champion in ISA World Surfing Games history in Punta Rocas, Peru, beating a star-studded field and securing an extra women's Olympic place for Australia at LA28.

Australian surfing prodigy Leihani Zoric has made history at the ISA World Surfing Games in Punta Rocas, Peru, becoming the youngest champion in the tournament's history.

The 14-year-old, who only turned 14 earlier this month, defeated a star-studded field that included former world champions Tyler Wright, Steph Gilmore and Carissa Moore. Zoric saved her best for last, scoring a two-wave total of 15.50 in the final to beat French Olympic bronze medallist Johanne Defay, who finished with 14.67. The victory secured team gold for Australia and earned an extra place for Australian women at the LA28 Olympic Games.

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Zoric Defeats Former Champions Peru

Just two spots are normally available through qualification, but Australia will now be able to send three athletes, including potentially Zoric. The win was not straightforward. A loss in Round 3 left Zoric needing to win eight repechage heats to reach the final. She clawed her way back through the repechage rounds before delivering her best performance when it mattered most.

In a full-circle moment, it was Wright and Gilmore, two surfers Zoric had looked up to as idols, who gleefully chaired her up the beach following her historic victory. Zoric also enjoyed the support of her Australian teammates throughout the event.

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"There's so many great surfers that I got to surf against, so I'm just really grateful to have had that opportunity to get to push my surfing against the best girls in the world," Zoric said. "I was really excited because you watch them on the world charging and pushing the levels. " "Before I would paddle out for my heats, they would do a little tunnel and start my name," she said.

"Then I'd go up and hit this sign every time that says the road to LA begins here because that's my goal is to qualify for LA 28. It was really cool to have them cheering for me, especially before the finals, like everybody was so psyched up.

Leihani Zoric Secures Olympic Spot

" The result also won an extra place for Australia's women at the LA Games in two years' time. Zoric told the Guardian earlier this month that her number one goal for the next few years is to go to the LA Olympics and win gold.

"I came to Peru with one big dream and three goals: the individual gold, the team gold medal, and to help secure an extra women's surfing spot for Australia at the LA28 Olympic Games," Zoric posted on Instagram from Peru. "I'm so stoked and proud to say we're coming home with all three and I'm also coming home as the youngest ever ISA World Surfing Games champion. These memories, I'll carry in my heart forever.

" Zoric, a proud Yued Indigenous Australian from Broken Head in New South Wales, announced herself on the world stage in September when she represented Australia at the ISA junior world titles. Having failed to qualify for the under-16 category, the year 8 student was given a wildcard into the under-18 division and won.

Indigenous Prodigy Surfer Journey

"A few months ago, I wrote about believing in myself even when I was scared. This week taught me something else," Zoric said.

"I'm still learning, growing and loving every minute. Still that same girl who loves the ocean, smiling, believing, having fun and giving her whole heart. Dreams really do come true.

" Fellow Australian Ethan Ewing matched Zoric's achievement with victory in the men's event in a team also featuring Liam O'Brien and George Pittar. As with the women's event, it meant the Irukandjis claimed a third men's spot for the LA Olympics. President of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club Neil Cameron said the rising star was something special.

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"I think she's probably surprised a lot of people, but she hasn't surprised a lot of us here in Byron Bay because we've seen what she's been doing for the last few years," he said. Mr Cameron credited Leihani's parents Kirsty and Clay with her level-headedness and drive to win.

"They've trained her since she's been about five years of age and I think they realised she had something special even from then," he said. "They have put their life into Leihani, and it's been fortunate that they've lived right next to the ocean at Broken Head. We've seen that in her for a couple of years now, and that's something that not every surfer has.

Where she goes next will remain to be seen and the parents will decide, I guess, where she goes from here.

Zoric Aims Championship Tour Record

" The young prodigy, who has also won Indigenous and world under-18 titles, has her sights set on breaking more records. "I hope that I get a wild card into the Snapper Rocks, that's my goal is to compete at home," she said. "It's literally an hour up the road, I really want to be the youngest to ever win a Championship Tour event.

I know that Tyler is the youngest to ever win a CT event, so hopefully I can win that one day, that'd be pretty cool.

" Her win in Peru puts Zoric in a strong position to join the Australian team competing at the 2028 LA Olympics. "I do have a chance to qualify for it but I think I have to get another really good result next year at another big event," she said.

"I want to go to LA 28 because LA stands for Leihani and Atlas: Atlas is my brother and best friend so it would mean so much to me to get to represent my country and family. "